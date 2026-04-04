Is This the Best XRP Buying Opportunity Setup? Analyst Maps Out 10x Ripple Strategy

The opportunity comes with a few conditions, though. Here's what traders need to know.

The cross-border token of the Ripple ecosystem has presented some mind-blowing price rallies in a few previous market cycles, with the latest example coming after the US presidential elections in late 2024 to mid-2025.

However, it has been in a free-fall state since the July 2025 all-time high of $3.65, currently trading more than 60% away from that peak. Many analysts remain bullish on its future price performance, though, including EGRAG CRYPTO, who recently published a post claiming that XRP’s chart now presents “one of the best buying opportunities and upside potential.”

10x XRP?

The post, dubbed the “red chart,” acknowledges that the cross-border token has underperformed lately, but it has happened in the past. In fact, the previous such falling wedge pattern began in 2020 when the asset exploded to a local peak of over $2.00, only to correct to under $0.60 at the end of it in late 2024.

Then came the aforementioned rally that drove XRP to $3.40 by January 2025 and the new peak in July of the same year. Now, with the token erasing over half of its value in months, the triangle could be close to completion, but it would still need to drop to a “crystal clear” bottom of somewhere around $0.83 to confirm the thesis.

If it does, then it could head toward the cycle’s new peak of $8.30, which would be “the simplest 10x trade of your life.” However, the analyst warned that a close above $1.80 in the short term would invalidate the falling wedge, while a break below the $0.83 bottom would mean “we are in serious trouble.”

#XRP – The RED Chart 🔴: It’s red… but it’s offering one of the best buying opportunities and upside potential for #XRP. 👉 Closing above $1.80 = invalidation of the falling wedge

👉Cross of the 2 red lines is coming = Bearish Otherwise:

▫️Bottom target: crystal clear →… pic.twitter.com/TcXESiXvzK — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) April 3, 2026

Here’s the $8 Target Again

EGRAG CRYPTO has dabbled with an $8 price target for XRP on a couple of occasions lately, including in another analysis based on the asset’s Fibonacci extensions. In fact, this was actually the more modest and conservative prediction, as the most bullish case scenario would place the token at over $20 or even up to $27. And, these targets were to be reached by August 2027.

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While these numbers might sound unreasonable at the time being, we asked ChatGPT and Gemini whether there’s something we are not seeing. Both AI solutions concluded that reaching $8 is “not impossible,” but said the actual chances of reaching anywhere near $27 are slim to none by next year.