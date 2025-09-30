Is This Ethereum’s Next Big Bull Run Signal?

Ethereum rebounds above $4,065 with eyes on $4,350 resistance. Analysts point to bullish setups and potential ETH/BTC reversal.

Ethereum is showing signs of recovery after falling below $3,900 last week. Several analysts are watching key technical levels as the price moves back into a familiar range.

Traders are now focused on whether ETH can clear resistance around $4,350, a zone that has capped previous rallies.

Price Moves Toward $4,350 Area

Ethereum traded near $4,180 at press time, posting a 2% gain over the last 24 hours. Volume for the day stands above $36 billion. According to analyst Daan Crypto Trades, ETH has reclaimed the range low at $4,065 and is approaching the 4-hour 200 MA and EMA, both positioned between $4,270 and $4,350.

$ETH So far so good. Got close to the mid range and the big $4.3K price level where we traded at for a while during the last consolidation. We also have the 4H 200MA/EMA coming in right above. If ETH wants to make its way back to the range high, I want to see ~$4350 flipped.… https://t.co/KVNGZwFHkI pic.twitter.com/rsKMV0U1hi — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 30, 2025

Notably, this zone has acted as a resistance in the past. Daan explained that “$4,350 needs to be flipped” for ETH to move toward the upper end of the range, near $4,790. He also pointed out that the area around $4,065 is the key level to hold. A drop back below that zone would weaken the current setup.

Support Break Triggers a Liquidity Grab

Merlijn The Trader posted a separate analysis showing a breakdown below $3,900, followed by a quick recovery. His chart identifies this move as a “liquidity grab,” where traders are forced out before price reverses. This pattern has appeared several times in Ethereum’s recent history, often followed by rallies.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index dropped to oversold levels. Merlijn noted,

“Liquidity grabbed. RSI reset to oversold. This is the exact setup that birthed every violent reversal.”

Similar conditions earlier in the year led to strong price recoveries. ETH has now reclaimed the support zone after the recent drop.

ETH/BTC Monthly Chart Shows Reversal Pattern

Another setup comes from CRYPTOWZRD, who is tracking Ethereum against Bitcoin. Their monthly chart shows a Morning Star pattern forming near long-term support. This pattern includes three candles: a large drop, a small pause, and a strong bounce. It often appears near the end of a downtrend.

According to CRYPTOWZRD, this is the same level where ETH began a large move in 2021. They wrote,

⚠️ MORNING STAR ✨ The last bullish candle from this zone led to the parabolic run.. 🔮 $ETH against $BTC is on the verge of a major +103.37% run, hold on tight… 🚀 Hold on tight 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/SzZ9ZDj2Kd — CRYPTOWZRD (@cryptoWZRD_) September 29, 2025

The chart suggests the same support level has held once again. Finally, traders are now watching the $4,350 level. If ETH can hold above that zone, it could clear the way for a move toward the top of the range. Until that happens, staying above $4,065 remains a priority for bulls. The structure is intact, but resistance has yet to give way.