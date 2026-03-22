Is the XRP Bottom Finally Here? 3 Massive Bullish Signals You Need to See

XRP was stopped at over $1.60 during the business week, but it could be primed for a more sustained rebound.

Although in a more modest manner, XRP whales have returned to the scene, amassing more tokens over the past week, which is categorized as the first bullish sign for the underlying asset.

Another could come in the form of the technical tool used to determine whether that asset’s move in either direction has been exhausted and suggests a possible bounce.

Whales Are Back

CryptoPotato reported last week that Ripple whales had accumulated 200 million tokens in the span of roughly 14 days. More recent data shared by Ali Martinez shows that they have continued to increase their XRP holdings, adding another 40 million coins in just a week.

Similar moves by the largest market participants not only reduce the immediate selling spree, as they typically accumulate for the long term, but they could also serve as an example for retail investors who often tend to follow the so-called ‘smart money.’

The second bullish sign comes from the TD Sequential – the metric explained above. On the more macro 12-hour XRP chart, the indicator has flashed a “buy signal,” which could lead to gains. The metric, which had similar signals for ADA and DOGE over the weekend, is typically followed by a trend reversal, especially after longer periods of price moves in a certain direction.

$XRP may be setting up for a rebound as the TD Sequential flashes a buy signal. pic.twitter.com/KfhBofQ2Et — Ali Charts (@alicharts) March 22, 2026

Bottom Reached?

Fellow analyst CW touched on the number and value of traders using leverage to gain exposure to XRP. They noted that the token’s estimated leverage ratio has dropped to 0.14, the lowest level since November 2024.

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CW explained that “all investors using leverage have been liquidated.” This point at which the leverage ratio hits such low levels generally marks the asset’s price bottom.

Recall that XRP went on a wild run after the aforementioned November 2024 low in the leverage ratio. It traded below $1 at the time, and skyrocketed to match its then-ATH of $3.4 within months. Although the landscape appears significantly different now, as the bulls are nowhere to be found, Ripple’s cross-border token has proven in the past that it’s capable of defying the market sentiment and expectations.

The $XRP estimated leverage ratio has dropped to 0.14. All investors using leverage have been liquidated. Generally, the point where the leverage ratio hits a low point marks the bottom. The current leverage ratio has fallen to the level of November 2024. At that time, the… pic.twitter.com/49QvAOdfNk — CW (@CW8900) March 22, 2026