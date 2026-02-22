Is the Pi Network Dream Over? Core Team’s Anniversary Post Met With Fury From Pioneers

"What reason is there to celebrate," asked one of the popular Pioneers below the Core Team's post.

The team behind the controversial project posted a celebratory message a few days ago, marking the first anniversary of the Open Network’s launch.

However, many users questioned the project’s actual use case once again and lashed out at the lack of migration progress.

Open Network Celebrates 1st Birthday

In its blog post, the team began by outlining some of the achievements reached even before the official launch of the Open Network on February 20, 2025.

“Prior to Open Network, the Pi community collectively built out the ecosystem over six years to ensure Pi’s readiness and sustainable utility. This developmental period allowed Pi to create real apps and utilities for Pioneers to engage with, and verify the identities of millions of Pioneers to prepare the network for real-world assets and production processes.”

They explained that the main idea of Pi is to be a freely accessible, allowing “anyone to mine without technical or financial barriers.” The team added that this design allowed wide distribution and inclusivity, and also enabled the network and all participants to “afford the patience to engage in the difficult work necessary to establish a fully functional ecosystem predicated on utility.”

The post doubled down on the network’s progress, which aligns with the team’s long-term vision and strategy – to create an inclusive, utility-driven, and widely-adopted cryptocurrency that is broadly accessible.

Pioneers Lash Out

Perhaps it was some of those claims that triggered a significant backlash from numerous Pioneers on X under the Core Team’s post. YouLong/PiNetwork – a popular Pioneer with 27,000 followers, raised a few valid questions about the network’s state and the performance of the underlying token:

“What reason is there to celebrate? To celebrate the fact that compliant users have not migrated? Or to celebrate the steady decline in coin prices over the past year since its launch? Please approach the genuine concerns of long-time miners with objectivity.”

It’s worth noting that the PI token has been in a free-fall state for nearly a year. It peaked at $2.99 on February 26 last year, but has plunged by 94.5% since then and now sits inches above $0.16.

Other users echoed the previous statement, with one adding, “We are tired of waiting for the second migration,” while others said they have been waiting for five or six years for that coin migration.