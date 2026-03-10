Is the $71K Pump a Bull Trap? Why Analysts Are Calling for a $50K Bitcoin Crash

Can BTC collapse to $45,000 in the next 10 days?

The primary cryptocurrency is back in green territory, rising well above $71,000 following Donald Trump’s latest remarks that the war in Iran might be coming to an end.

Nonetheless, this could represent a classic “dead-cat bounce” since numerous analysts believe the bear market is far from being over.

‘The Flush is Approaching’

Despite climbing 7% over the past week and reclaiming the $70,000 level, BTC is down 45% from its all-time high of approximately $126,000 recorded in October 2025, a clear indication that the asset remains in a broader bear market.

Many industry participants think the bottom is yet to be formed. X user bee, for instance, described the latest resurgence as “just a liquidity grab before the next dump,” envisioning a drop to $50,000 in the second quarter of the year.

Leshka.eth and Mr. Crypto Whale also made bearish predictions. The former reminded that every single bear market in history has seen at least a 78% drawdown from the top, claiming “the flush is approaching.”

Mr. Crypto Whale argued that BTC might be entering its final accumulation stage. Based on their chart projection, the price could nosedive to $45,000 in the next 10 days before reversing course.

“If that scenario plays out, volatility will spike, and weak hands will get shaken out. Make sure you’re prepared for both directions. The biggest opportunities often appear when the market creates maximum fear,” they added.

The renowned analyst Ali Martinez gave his two cents, too. He compared BTC’s downtrend to that in 2022, speculating that the valuation could crash below $32,000 during this cycle.

BTC Will ‘Shock Everyone?’

Of course, there are those suggesting that the asset could be gearing up for a price explosion rather than a renewed pullback. X user Crypto Fergani thinks that BTC will “shock everyone” this cycle, envisioning a rise to a new all-time high. According to the analyst, some factors that could fuel the pump include the “dying” fiat, “unpayable” debt, mass money printing, and the involvement of major institutions such as BlackRock.

“It’s only a matter of time before crypto does what it always does next. Crypto doesn’t need your belief to take over,” they claimed.

Merlijn The Trader and Michael van de Poppe also chipped in. The former argued that quantitative tightening had just ended, noting that the last time the Fed made such a pivot, BTC rallied by over 2,000%. It is worth saying that the official QT ending was widely determined to be the start of December, 2025.

Michael van de Poppe believes the recent surge could be followed by a further jump to $75,000, then a potential spike to $80,000 sometime this month.