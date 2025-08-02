Real-world asset tokenization is already a massive department within the blockchain industry.

Real World Asset Tokenization Is Here

By giving a real-world asset like a house, car, artwork, collectible item, or season tickets to a sports franchise a blockchain token, cryptocurrency platforms can provide more financial services for users.

In fact, various blockchains hosted $24 billion worth of tokenized real-world assets in June 2025, according to a tally posted by Forbes.

According to the survey, over 205,000 blockchain users held deeds to some real-world assets with the help of 194 various smart contract issuers.

While that’s a large number of vendors to choose from to log real-world property with financial value using the blockchain, number one and two for size in crypto markets are Ethereum and Solana.

It’s interesting to note that Ether’s price gained some 30% over the past 30 days, while SOL is up by a slight 5%.

But this lag may be an opportunity for altcoin investors to speculate on an undervalued RWA segment within these two digital currency economies.

Solana RWA Growth Outpaces Ethereum in Q1 – 2

According to data collected by RWAxyz, a blockchain explorer that focuses on tokenized real-world assets, the total value of all the segment on Solana increased by over +200% year-to-date by mid-July.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s pool of RWAs grew in market value by +81% YTD. That’s certainly impressive growth, driven by increased blockchain adoption and a perceived bull market. But Solana RWAs grew more than twice as fast over the same 28-week period.

The RWAxyz data indicates a Solana RWA growth of +200% YTD by mid-July; however, Messari data shows a figure of +140% growth for the year so far, with a total value exceeding $418 million.

The US government hopes to support the blockchain industry’s efforts to tokenize real-world assets. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins recently said,

“Tokenization is an innovation and we at the SEC should be focused on how do we advance innovation at the marketplace.”

Solana’s performance this year in meme coins and RWAs is impressive, but a Wall Street-driven demand shock for Ethereum could still hand Ether tokens the edge in 2025’s altcoin price markets.