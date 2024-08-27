TL;DR

Solana (SOL) has surged approximately 60% YTD and 670% since August 2023, with some analysts predicting significant further gains.

While bullish forecasts abound, certain technical indicators suggest that SOL might face short-term corrections.

Is SOL Headed Towards Fresh Peaks?

Solana (SOL) has been among the best-performing leading cryptocurrencies in the past several months. It entered the year at around $105 but quickly skyrocketed to over $200 amid the market-wide bull run in March. Despite losing some traction since then and currently trading at $155, SOL has gained 670% since last August when it struggled at $25.

Some industry participants believe another major uptick could be incoming. The X user Jelle claimed that the asset “looks ready for price discovery,” setting a target of $450-$600 for this cycle.

Curbo was even more bullish, expecting a short-term spike to $400-$500 before advancing to as high as $1,000. The crypto enthusiast based the forecast on SOL’s consolidation in the $120-$210 zone in the past six months.

“When this consolidation eventually breaks up, the move is going to be MASSIVE,” the X user suggested.

Kingpin Crypto chipped in, too, stating that SOL currently looks like it is in a long-term future (LTF) continuation. “Would like to see what happens after a sweep of Monday low. Ideally sets up for a long,” they added.

LTF emphasizes the long-term prospects of a cryptocurrency, relying on a combination of technical analysis, thorough research, and an understanding of market sentiment. This approach is better suited for investors who are less concerned with short-term price dynamics and concentrated on the long-term trajectory of their investments.

What Are Indicators Suggesting?

Despite the bullish forecasts coming from some analysts, certain metrics hint that SOL bulls might suffer some pain in the short term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) – an analysis tool that measures the speed and change of price movements -varies from 0 to 100. A ratio above 70 indicates the asset is overbought and could be headed toward a correction soon. The index exceeded that level a few days ago and is currently set at around 60.

The stochastic oscillator is another metric used to identify overbought or oversold conditions in a market. It ranges from 0 to 80, with a reading over 80 typically interpreted as overbought territory that could lead to a possible price decline for the underlying asset. According to CryptoQuant, the stochastic tool currently points at 81.4.

Separately, we will touch upon Solana’s open interest, which has been on the rise in the past several weeks. Currently, the figure is close to $2 billion, a 55% increase compared to the figure observed during the crypto market crash on August 5.

Open interest refers to the total number of outstanding derivative contracts, such as futures or options, that have not yet been settled. It includes both long and short positions, and its surge might be a precursor to enhanced volatility and a substantial price move in any direction.