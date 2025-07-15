TL;DR

Solana breaks above $166 Fibonacci level, with bulls eyeing targets at $171, $179, and $185.

SOL trades above 9-day SMA, while MFI at 76 signals strong inflows but potential exhaustion.

SEC ETF reviews add momentum to Solana’s ongoing upward price action.

SOL Chart Points to Bullish Target

Solana (SOL) has broken out of an ascending triangle. The price cleared the $166 mark, which is the 1.272 Fibonacci level. Traders now watch for the next levels at $171, $179, and $185. The structure shows rising lows and growing volume, which supports the move.

“This could be the cleanest breakout I’ve seen all month,” said analyst Ali on X.

If buyers stay in control, the $185 level may be next. But traders also watch for pullbacks, especially as prices move higher into resistance zones.

This could be the cleanest breakout I’ve seen all month! pic.twitter.com/FGWTYaOqDg — Ali (@ali_charts) July 15, 2025

SMA and MFI Indicate Bullish Momentum

Solana trades above its 9-day simple moving average, which now sits at $158. This shows that buyers are still active. The slope of the line is pointing up, which supports the current direction.

At the same time, the Money Flow Index is at 76.16, which is close to the overbought line. This reading shows that funds have flowed in fast. But it also warns of possible profit-taking or price pauses near this level.

Network Use and ETF Talk Support Momentum

As CryptoPotato reported, the number of active users on Solana’s network has recently ticked up. This rise in activity often helps price moves stay strong. The added use shows interest in Solana is growing.

Meanwhile, the SEC is now reviewing spot ETF filings tied to Solana. These efforts are said to be moving quickly. If approved, they may open more ways for funds to buy SOL directly.