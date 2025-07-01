The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad became a Bitcoin bull several years ago and has since been highly vocal on social media about the asset’s qualities, advising people to invest in it.

Following his own recommendation, Kiyosaki said he bought more bitcoin today. Is he a sucker for doing so?

Kiyosaki Bought Again

With prices of roughly $107,000 per BTC, Kiyosaki said he accumulated another bitcoin today, but warned that he could be wrong and played for a fool – something that has apparently happened to him before.

The reason for his purchase today is that he believes BTC’s price will eventually skyrocket to $1 million, which has been the main narrative among perma-bitcoin bulls.

“If I am a sucker…. I’d rather be a sucker than a LOSER if Bitcoin does go to $1 million. Nobody likes being suckers or losers…. Yet that is what makes life exciting.”

His post was praised by bitcoin fans, but some cautioned that his actual reasoning could be the wrong one. David Leiter, whose X profile reads that he has been a stock investor with over 30 years of experience, noted that investing in anything due to FOMO (fear of missing out) is rarely a good decision and added:

“It’s certainly not the way great investors pick investments.”

Wish You Bought More

Today’s BTC acquisition by Kiyosaki comes just a day after he made another highly bullish post regarding the primary cryptocurrency. As reported yesterday, he asked his millions of followers on X whether BTC was too expensive today.

He then noted that he made his first bitcoin investment when the asset traded at $6,000, which was also considered too expensive at the time. Now, though, that price tag seems like a lifetime ago, and he believes the current levels of just over $100,000 will be considered a good buying opportunity in several years.

As such, he added that people should allocate more into BTC because they will wish they bought more in the future.