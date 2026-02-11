Is Pepe Ready to Explode? Whales Load Up 23 Trillion Tokens

Pepe has lost nearly three quarters of its value, but top wallets have steadily accumulated since the market-wide October sell-off.

Popular meme coins, including Pepe, have been trading in the red for almost a month after shedding 40% as the broader market remains under pressure. Despite multiple attempts, the token has not been able to stabilize since the October crash last year.

Since then, PEPE whales have accumulated 23 trillion tokens.

Heavy Whale Accumulation

In the latest update, Santiment revealed that the frog-themed token has lost approximately 73% of its market capitalization since reaching its peak nearly nine months ago. Despite the steep decline, the on-chain analytics platform noted a major change in behavior among large holders.

During the broader market crash in October, which began around four months ago, the top 100 Pepe wallets switched direction and accumulated a combined 23.02 trillion PEPE tokens. Santiment highlighted that “smart money” wallets often play a significant role when altcoins eventually reverse trend and post major rallies.

While retail sentiment toward Pepe and the broader meme coins is currently very bearish, it stated that assets seeing heavy accumulation have historically broken out again once Bitcoin regains steady bullish momentum.

However, a market commentator said Pepe’s price trend looks strongly bearish. According to the analysis, PEPE is trading below all major moving averages, while the Supertrend indicator remains on a sell signal. The ADX shows strong trend strength, and the negative directional indicator appears to be dominating, which points to continued downside pressure.

The analyst identified $0.0000031 as an important support level to watch. If that level breaks, the next downside targets are $0.00000197 and then $0.000000529. The commentator added that only a move back above $0.00000726 would shift focus back to a potential reversal.

Meme Coins’ Struggle Continues

Pepe, which is trading at $0.0000035 after declining by 4% over the past day, is not the only meme coin to have suffered under the current market conditions. Dogecoin, the oldest and largest meme coin by market cap, has witnessed a similar downturn as it trades near $0.090. Shiba Inu was also down by almost 3% during the same period, hovering at $0.0000058.

Bonk and Floki shared a similar fate as well.