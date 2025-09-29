Is MrBeast Bullish on ASTER? $1.28M Wallet Starts Speculation

Speculation is growing that YouTuber MrBeast has invested over $1.28 million in ASTER, an on-chain move that comes despite his public denial.

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, has once again gotten attention following claims that he invested millions in ASTER.

The token has also been gaining momentum in the crypto market, with several known figures showing their support.

ASTER Wallet Tied to MrBeast?

On-chain analytics firm Lookonchain revealed that a wallet allegedly associated with the YouTuber recently spent 320,587 USDT to acquire 167,436 ASTER tokens. This transaction brought its total holdings to 705,821 ASTER, valued at approximately $1.28 million.

Lookonchain further reported that within the past three days, it has accumulated 538,384 tokens worth around $990,000, at an average buying price of $1.87 each. Records also indicate a deposit of 1 million USDT was made into the DEX via public wallet 0x9e67 and a new wallet 0x0e8A, followed by the withdrawal of 538,384 ASTER.

The MrBeast-linked address first made headlines with a 114,483 $USDT deposit into Aster on September 21. However, following these reports, he publicly denied any connection, stating:

“Never heard of that coin and that’s not my wallet… I’m never doing a meme coin so don’t get scammed by one pretending to be me.”

The famous YouTuber has previously faced scrutiny in the crypto space, with reports alleging that he earned more than $23 million through insider trading, misleading investors, and using his influence to pump token prices before selling them off.

Industry Figures Rally Behind ASTER

Aster and its native cryptocurrency ASTER have been gaining traction fast in the industry, with several well-known figures showing their backing. Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) played a big role in its rise by publicly endorsing the project on his social media.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, who recently exited a $5.1 million position in rival token HYPE, has shifted focus toward ASTER. The crypto project has been slowly gaining ground in the perpetual DEX space, with it outpacing Hyperliquid in daily trading volume.

Meanwhile, data shows that high-profile trader James Wynn has opened a 3x leveraged long position on ASTER, entering at $1.97 per coin with a liquidation level set at $1.57. The investor, who chose to short HYPE, stated that he believes it is “dying a slow and painful death” and added that its competitor offers superior features, including MEV-free execution, hidden orders, and dual trading interfaces.

The ASTER token has surged past $2 over the past week, reaching highs of $2.43, as the BNB Chain-based project captures market attention. Whale activity has also intensified, with on-chain data revealing that these large holders accumulated over $259 million worth of the coin during the same period.