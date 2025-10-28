Is Ethereum (ETH) Ready for a Breakout Like June 2025?

Ethereum trades near $4,100 as analysts compare current price action to past breakouts, with key resistance at $4,250 in focus.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $4,100, with a daily trading volume of $27.6 billion. The asset has fallen slightly over the past 24 hours but remains up more than 6% over the past week. Traders are watching key levels to see if ETH will continue moving sideways or begin a new upward move.

Recent price action has drawn comparisons to past setups that led to large rallies.

Pattern Resembles June–July Setup

Analyst Galaxy pointed out that ETH’s current structure looks similar to the one seen between June and July 2025. At that time, ETH moved from around $2,500 to $3,800 after forming lower lows and then trading in a tight range.

$ETH Looking like June-July 2025, before the run from $2500 to $3800. We could very well be in the consolidation phase before the run to new all time highs. pic.twitter.com/HIKQhhU9FZ — Galaxy (@galaxyBTC) October 28, 2025

Currently, the chart shows that ETH is again trading inside a narrow band, holding between $4,000 and $4,150. This structure is marked by sideways movement without new lows, which some see as a possible base before a move higher.

Moreover, another analyst, Crypto Rover, shared a chart comparing ETH’s current structure to the one from late 2020. In that cycle, the asset traded in a small range before breaking out in November and continuing to rally through the following months.

The chart shows a descending channel forming just after ETH’s March 2025 low. This is similar to the setup before the 2020 breakout. The timing of this move, based on the chart, may fall between late October and early November.

Traders Watching Key Resistance

Analyst Ted said ETH recently failed to hold above $4,250, pulling back to retest support near $4,050.

“So far, Ethereum is showing a strong bounceback and could rally toward the $4,200–$4,300 level again today,” he wrote.

As reported by CryptoPotato, ETH is forming a “Power-of-3” pattern. A move above $4,250 could trigger what traders see as the next expansion phase.

Market Activity and Developer Debate

ETH-based investment funds saw outflows of $169 million last week, breaking a five-week streak of inflows, as previously reported. Still, interest in leveraged ETH products remains strong, pointing to continued demand for short-term moves.

Meanwhile, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko discussed Ethereum Layer 2 security. The exchange raised questions in the community about how secure these L2 networks really are.