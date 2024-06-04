TL;DR

Despite Dogecoin’s recent decline to around $0.15, numerous analysts foresee a significant price increase, with one predicting a 7x rise to over $1.

Ali Martinez notes a key resistance at $0.166-$0.171, suggesting a potential rise to $0.32 if overcome.

DOGE Bull Run in the Making?

The largest meme coin in terms of market capitalization – Dogecoin (DOGE) – experienced a significant resurgence in March this year, with its price spiking to $0.22. Since then, though, it has been on a downfall, currently hovering at around $0.15 (per CoinGecko’s data).

The negative performance lately appears to be of no concern for multiple analysts who have outlined bullish price predictions.

The X user Mags claimed that DOGE has recently escaped from its accumulation phase, entering a “parabola” stage. The trader envisioned a 7x increase in the following months, meaning a price of over $1 for a single coin. Mags based the forecast on Dogecoin’s historical performance, showing that an even more impressive spike occurred shortly after the accumulation phase in 2020.

Altcoin Sherpa touched upon the matter, too, expecting DOGE “to do something stupid later this year, and there’s nothing you can do about it.” The analyst argued that dealing with the meme coin is one of “the safest trades” during the next bull cycle.

KALEO – an X user with over 600,000 followers – also envisioned a bright future for Dogecoin. He predicted that the meme coin may even outpace Bitcoin (BTC) due to the assumption that the industry is in a “meme super cycle.”

Previous Forecasts

Ali Martinez claimed last week that DOGE faces “significant resistance” between $0.166 and $0.171, where 75,000 addresses have accumulated approximately 10 billion assets. He thinks a price expansion toward $0.32 is in the cards once “this barrier is overcome.”

The Crypto Dog and Nebraskangooner were bullish, too. The former envisioned “exciting days ahead,” adding that DOGE has the potential to outperform BTC.

Nebraskangooner forecasted a “meme-pump action soon” as long as DOGE stays above the major resistance zone of approximately $0.16. However, the asset has been trading below the depicted mark in the past several hours.