Is Demand for BTC, ETH, and XRP ETFs Back as Funds Record 3-Month Inflow High?

Roughly $1 billion went into the spot Bitcoin ETFs last week, but what's next?

The overall investor sentiment improvement over the past 10 days or so, after the ceasefire between the US and Iran was announced, has materialized in terms of more profound ETF net inflows for the funds tracking some of the largest cryptocurrencies.

After weeks and even months of despair, the spot crypto ETFs marked their best week since mid-January.

Bitcoin ETFs Are Back

Data from SoSoValue reveals that Friday (April 17) was the best day in terms of net inflows for the spot Bitcoin ETFs since January 14, with just over $663 million entering the funds. Naturally, the largest such product, BlackRock’s IBIT, attracted the most ($284 million), followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with $163.4 million.

This multi-month record was most likely due to the positive developments at the time on the Middle East war front, as Iran’s foreign minister and Trump announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The week ended with just shy of $1 billion worth of net inflows, the highest five-day performance since the one that ended on January 16. Only Monday was in the red, with $291.11 million leaving the funds, while $411.50 million, $186.03 million, and $26.05 million went into the product on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, respectively.

ETH ETFs Follow Suit

The exchange-traded funds tracking the largest altcoin also finished the week strong, with $127.49 million in net inflows. Moreover, they are on a 7-day green streak, while the past week alone ended with $275.83 million, the single-highest (again) since the one that ended on January 16.

This time, it was actually Fidelity’s FETH that led the charge, attracting over $84 million, followed by BlackRock’s ETHA ($30.8 million). Grayscale’s ETH was third but far behind with just $5.8 million.

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As we already reported yesterday, the spot XRP ETFs also marked a three-month high, gaining more than $55 million in the past week. The funds tracking Solana’s SOL posted a two-month high, as they attracted $35.17 million, which failed in comparison to the $4.44 million gained during the week that ended just before the war broke out (February 27).

Although the aforementioned numbers are quite impressive for all assets, they came on the heels of the de-escalating tension in the Middle East. Since then, though, the situation has changed, with Trump and Iranian officials issuing conflicting statements about their negotiations and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

With just a few days left of the ceasefire deal, more uncertainty is likely to follow, which could harm the ever-volatile risk-on cryptocurrency industry.