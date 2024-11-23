One of the most popular individuals in the crypto world (and not for good reasons), Ruja Ignatova, also known as the “Cryptoqueen,” is the founder of the fraudulent scheme OneCoin, which embezzled over $4 billion from victims.

Ignatova is considered the mastermind of the scam, but her whereabouts have remained unknown since she was last spotted in Greece in 2017. Many conspiracy theories indicate that she might be dead or hiding on a luxurious yacht in the Mediterranean Sea. The latest investigation suggested that she could have found shelter in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Search Goes on

Ignatova is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for her main role in the crypto scam called OneCoin. For instance, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed her on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to her arrest.

Despite the scarce details surrounding the “Cryptoqueen” since her disappearance, recent reports indicated that she might be hiding in the affluent suburb of Cape Town, South Africa – Constantia.

It is worth mentioning that her brother – Konstantin Ignatov – spent some time in the city prior to his arrest in 2019. He was detained in Los Angeles and pleaded guilty to multiple charges for his leadership role in OneCoin.

Ignatov was released in March this year after cooperating with US prosecutors and agreeing to forfeit $118,000 in ill-gotten gains. Earlier this year, he regretted taking part in OneCoin calling it “the biggest mistake in his life.” However, he did not share any information on the potential hiding spot of his sister.

OneCoin was a fraudulent crypto scheme that operated between 2014 and 2017. It was promoted as a superior cryptocurrency, comparable to Bitcoin (BTC), with promises of high returns on investments. The project was famous for hosting extravagant and luxurious parties as part of its promotional activities. The gatherings were designed to attract new members and persuade existing investors to recruit others into the scheme.

In the aftermath, the scam deceived over 3.5 million people, pocketing more than $4 billion from them. The deception garnered significant attention globally, leading to the development of various film projects to expose the intricacies of the scheme. For instance, the movie “Fake!” will feature the Oscar-winner actress Kate Winslet, who will portray Jen McAdam, a real-life victim of OneCoin who parted with approximately $300,000.

Lying at the Bottom of the Sea?

It is worth noting that law enforcement agencies may never find Ignatova if the theory that she was brutally murdered in 2018 turns out to be true.

According to some Bulgarian media outlets, the “Cryptoqueen” could have been killed on behalf of the local drug lord Hristoforos Amanatidis (“Taki”). The sources go even further, claiming that the hitman might have chopped her body and thrown her remains in the Ionian sea.

“Taki” is allegedly a leader in an organized crime group and a major drug kingpin in Eastern Europe. He is believed to manage his criminal enterprises remotely due to issues with some of the political parties in Bulgaria years ago. Some reports suggest he may have orchestrated Ruja Ignatova’s assassination due to his ties to OneCoin.