TL;DR

Analysts on X remain bullish on ADA, with targets reaching to as high as $5.

Hopes are also tied to the pending spot ADA ETF in the US, with the SEC delaying its decision to October 26, 2025, but approval odds still seen as strong at 83% (before the end of the year).

Approaching a Major Rally?

Cardano’s ADA experienced a brief resurgence above $1 in mid-August but currently trades at $0.86, representing a mere 3% increase on a monthly scale.

Nonetheless, crypto X is rammed with analysts who believe the asset has yet to chart substantial gains this bull cycle. The one using the moniker CryptoBullet made a comparison between ADA’s recent performance and that of previous years to suggest that the price might be on the verge of spiking to $1.70 – $2.10 in the following months.

Hailey LUNC is also optimistic, claiming that the token’s monthly chart looks “incredibly bullish” and setting a target of $2.50.

Another X user said ADA is among his favorite cryptocurrencies, predicting that its valuation is “probably going to $3 – $5.” Reaching the higher point would result in a whopping pump of almost 500% from current levels.

Meanwhile, Crypto Tony (an X user with over 500,000 followers) hinted at opening a long position on ADA in case the price reclaims $0.96.

Spot ADA ETF Still on the Way?

Among the factors that may give Cardano’s native token a significant price boost is the potential approval of the first spot ADA ETF in the United States. The product will allow investors to gain direct exposure to the asset and will simplify the process. After all, people will be able to buy shares through a brokerage account, while the fund will purchase ADA tokens and securely hold them on their behalf.

The leading digital asset manager, Grayscale, filed to launch such an investment vehicle in February, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledged the move shortly after.

Earlier this week, the regulator delayed its decision on the ETF, and now the new deadline is October 26, 2025. However, the chances of approval remain solid, with Polymarket setting the probability at 83% before the end of the year.