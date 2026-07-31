Is Cardano (ADA) Finally Shifting From Sell-Off to Accumulation?

Higher lows, whale accumulation, and continued ETF inflows are giving investors more reasons to keep an eye on the token.

Cardano was up by 4% over the past 24 hours after a few choppy sessions earlier in the week. The crypto asset climbed from around $0.164 to above $0.17. The latest uptick has pushed its monthly gains to around 12%.

Amidst improving price structure, new data suggests that ADA may be entering a different phase.

Buyers Hold Their Ground

Pseudonymous analyst ‘The Boss’ said ADA may be moving from panic-driven selling toward a more constructive accumulation phase after an aggressive sell-off. The analysis pointed to higher lows in recent trading sessions rather than new breakdowns.

According to The Boss, buyers have continued to defend a major demand zone of $0.1064-$0.1503, while a short-term ascending trendline is keeping the recovery structure intact. The crypto asset is also compressing below overhead resistance, which indicates the market is looking for its next directional move rather than extending the earlier decline, the analyst explained.

Now the focus remains on whether the developing base can turn into a broader recovery. Holding current support and maintaining higher lows would strengthen the accumulation narrative and improve the overall market structure.

Further adding to the bullish case, whale activity has also picked up. CryptoPotato recently reported that large ADA holders increased their combined holdings to 25.6 billion tokens, which is nearly 70% of the circulating supply and the highest level since February 2023.

Retail exposure, meanwhile, declined, a mix that Santiment said could support the asset. Analyst Ali Martinez found that whales had accumulated 30 million ADA, which is worth more than $5 million, over the previous month. The renewed buying suggests larger investors may be positioning for another move higher.

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Meanwhile, institutional interest also appears to be holding up. Recent data from Blockworks revealed that Cardano ETFs have now posted 16 straight months of net inflows.

Bigger Picture

For some market watchers, ADA’s historical performance remains a reason for worry. One market watcher highlighted the token’s poor long-term performance, while arguing that a $10,000 investment made at its all-time high five years ago would now be around $500.

The post also said that Cardano has fallen roughly 84% since Trump mentioned it in March 2025 as part of a proposed US Strategic Crypto Reserve. From its August 2021 all-time high, the token remains down about 95%.

Despite those numbers, Charles Hoskinson remains positive about the ecosystem’s future. The founder recently compared its approach to Anthropic’s rise in AI, and said that the company leapfrogged Google and OpenAI not by moving faster, but by having the “right mindset.”

Hoskinson said Cardano is seeing a similar shift, as developers and investors are placing greater importance on security and governance. He also pointed to recent DeFi incidents to highlight how quickly vulnerabilities can affect the wider ecosystem.

He said lasting stability requires clear governance, a strong software development process and a sustainable roadmap. While acknowledging Cardano’s past mistakes, Hoskinson said he is “happy” with where the ecosystem stands and expects strong growth over the next 12 to 24 months.