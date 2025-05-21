Institutional interest in Bitcoin is evolving rapidly, with one issuer now emerging as the dominant player in the ETF space. And that’s BlackRock’s IBIT.

As one fund pulls ahead of all others, questions emerge about whether institutional demand is being funneled into a monopoly.

Bitcoin ETF Monopoly in the Making?

Currently, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) holds over 636,000 BTC. This figure represents more than double the combined holdings of all other US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Since these products were approved in early 2024, IBIT has led the market in both capital inflows and BTC accumulation.

While legacy products like Grayscale’s GBTC continue to bleed assets, IBIT’s meteoric rise suggests that institutional investors now view it as the primary vehicle for Bitcoin exposure.

This concentration raises structural questions. CryptoQuant, in its latest analysis, notes that IBIT’s size reinforces its visibility and appeal to allocators who would view the largest fund as the most secure option. On the other hand, smaller ETFs face declining liquidity and relevance, which could lead to closures or mergers over time.

This shift may result in a market increasingly reliant on a single institutional provider for access to Bitcoin. Drawing comparisons to the consolidation seen in Big Tech markets, CryptoQuant suggests that institutional capital may continue flowing to the most trusted and recognized name.

IBIT’s dominance, the report concludes, is not only changing how institutions gain exposure to Bitcoin but also raising important questions about long-term market structure and concentration.

“IBIT isn’t just winning – it’s redefining the playing field. If current trends continue, Bitcoin’s institutional narrative may become synonymous with BlackRock. Is this institutional trust – or a quiet monopoly in the making?”

IBIT’s Momentum

IBIT continues to gain favor among heavyweight investors. For instance, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, boosted its stake in BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF to 8.7 million shares in Q1 2025, adding nearly $29 million in stock.

Citadel Advisors significantly increased its IBIT exposure in Q1 2025, more than tripling its holdings to over 3 million shares valued at roughly $147 million, a sharp rise from around 1 million shares in December, according to a recent filing. Additionally, Hong Kong-based Avenir Group expanded its position in the leading spot Bitcoin ETF in early 2025, as it grew its stake to 14.7 million shares by March 31, up from 11.3 million at the close of 2024.