Is Bitcoin’s Rally Fake? Analyst Sees Massive Downside Ahead

Some market watchers see the recent recovery as the beginning of expansion, while others view it as exit liquidity.

Pseudonymous crypto analyst Doctor Profit is predicting a steep Bitcoin (BTC) correction after the asset reclaimed the $82,000 level, warning that retail buyers flooding back into the market are walking into a trap.

In a lengthy post on X, they laid out a detailed short strategy targeting the $82,000-$85,000 zone, with a price target of $50,000 or below for the eventual downside move.

The Setup, According to Doctor Profit

Doctor Profit’s core argument is that the current bounce off the $71,000 low is not a new bull run. It is, in his words, “a beautiful trap, to tap as many retails as possible before the next downside move.”

He said the thesis has been in place since February, when he publicly predicted Bitcoin would recover to the $79,000-$85,000 range before rolling over, with the move playing out in May or June.

“Most people forget my words from February,” he wrote. “I gave the exact plan on what to do.”

He credits the same analytical framework he used to short Bitcoin at what he describes as the $115,000-$125,000 top in 2025.

On sentiment, he is blunt:

“I can see a lot of low IQ content on X, many altcoin calls, and accounts shouting for $100K or more right now. The fear is gone, retail has been piling back in since 76K at a very strong pace, and soon they will realize it was a big mistake.”

That retail re-entry, he argued, is exactly the fuel a distribution top requires.

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What the Charts and Broader Market Are Saying

Not everyone shares the bearish read. Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor posted three words on X Sunday morning: No More Bears,” with Doctor Profit replying directly, telling Saylor he warned him to sell at $120,000, and was met with a laughing emoji.

“Now I’m telling you that the days for BTC above 80K are numbered,” he wrote. “You are lucky if we see 85K, and overall the crash will start from this region.”

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Ash Crypto noted on Sunday that Bitcoin had just closed its first weekly candle above $82,000 since January 26, with the weekly MACD printing a bullish crossover and the RSI climbing to 52, back in neutral-to-bullish territory.

He also drew a structural comparison to Google’s stock, which broke above its 2021 highs, retested the breakout zone, and then entered an expansion phase. According to him, Bitcoin may be following the same sequence, one cycle behind.

Another technical analyst, Ali Martinez, added that the breakout above the 200-day simple moving average near $82,500 will open room for gains towards $94,000, whereas failure to do so may lead to declines towards $75,000, where the 50-day SMA is located.

BTC hit $82,500 early Monday before pulling back below $81,000 after President Donald Trump publicly rejected Iran’s latest nuclear proposal as “totally unacceptable,” reintroducing geopolitical risk that had briefly faded from traders’ minds.