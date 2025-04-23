TL;DR

BTC climbed above $94,000, fueled by trade war de-escalation and other improving conditions.

Analysts predict further gains, with one foreseeing a cycle top of $180,000 at the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

What Could be Next?

Bitcoin has been on the run lately, with its price surging past $90,000 on April 22. In the past 24 hours, the bulls remained in charge, and the valuation continued soaring to a seven-week high of $94,300. This represents a 22% increase on a two-week scale when it plunged below $75,000.



One factor that might have positively impacted BTC and the entire cryptocurrency market is the proposed de-escalation of the trade war between the USA and China. Several hours ago, US President Donald Trump said that high tariffs on goods from the Asian country will “come down substantially, but it won’t be zero.” Previously, America placed import taxes of 145% on China, prompting retaliation of 125% tariffs on American products.

BTC’s revival garnered the attention of multiple industry participants, some of whom expect the bullish trend to continue in the near future. X user Cas Abbe claimed the market cycle is still in the “belief” phase and has yet to enter into the “thrill” and “euphoria” zones.

“$109K was not the top and BTC will trade higher this year. I think euphoria will most likely be hit in Q4 2025 or Q1 2026 with BTC pumping above $180,000,” they predicted.

Captain Faibik suggested that BTC has invalidated a falling wedge pattern and is now poised to jump to $112,000. The analyst also believes people who were “stupidly bearish” when the price plunged to $75,000 earlier this month will now start buying due to Fear of Missing Out (FOMO).

For their part, CRYPTOWZRD thinks BTC needs another daily close above the $91,500 resistance target “to call it a perfect breakout.” Such a move could push the price to $100,000 or even higher, the analyst envisioned.

Observing Some Indicators

The BTC exchange netflow also signals that the asset might continue its uptrend in the short term. Over the past week, outflows have surpassed inflows, suggesting a shift from centralized platforms toward self-custody methods, which in turn reduces the immediate selling pressure.



Now, let’s examine net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, which soared above $930 million on April 22. This is the highest mark recorded since mid-January. The development indicates growing demand and confidence from institutional investors, which might lead to sustained price growth.