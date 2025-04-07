Ethereum has faced a sharp decline, breaking below multiple key support levels. Market sentiment remains bearish, with further corrective consolidations likely to precede deeper declines.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

As mentioned above, ETH’s inability to maintain above a few consecutive support levels spells trouble for the asset’s future, especially since one of them was the lower boundary of its ascending channel. This increased selling pressure likely stems from a risk-off market environment driven by geopolitical and economic uncertainties, including ongoing tariff disputes.

As a result, Ethereum has dropped below significant support zones at $2K and $1.5K, as investors shift their focus toward safer assets like gold, the U.S. dollar, and even Bitcoin.

Currently, Ethereum is testing a critical support zone at $1.5K, which could temporarily halt further declines. However, with selling pressure still dominant, another leg down toward the $1.1K support level remains a probable mid-term scenario.

The 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum’s bearish market structure remains intact, characterized by lower highs and lower lows, reinforcing the sellers’ dominance. The price recently faced strong selling pressure near the descending trendline, triggering a substantial drop toward the $1.5K region. Additionally, the 100-day moving average has crossed below the 200-day MA, forming a death cross, a strong bearish signal that suggests further declines.

Given these factors, ETH is likely to experience continued corrective consolidations, followed by deeper declines in the mid-term. However, short-term volatility and minor price rebounds remain possible before the next major move.

Onchain Analysis

By Shayan

The Binance liquidation heatmap provides valuable insights into potential price targets, as liquidity levels often act as magnets for market movements. Ethereum’s consolidation from August to November 2024 led to the formation of a significant cluster of liquidation levels just below the $2K support zone. These levels correspond to long-position liquidations, making them attractive targets for bears and institutional sellers.

Recently, a massive market sell-off pushed the price into this liquidity zone, triggering liquidations of numerous long positions. This cascade of liquidations further fueled selling momentum, resulting in a substantial decline. However, this downside movement may present an excellent accumulation opportunity for smart money investors, positioning them ahead of the next major move.