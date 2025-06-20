According to a report on Reuters’ live newswire covering the war between Israel and Iran, the latter is ready to discuss limitations on its uranium enrichment. This is according to a senior Iranian official.

“The role of European powers is now more prominent as Tehran is unwilling to engage with US amid Israeli attacks. Zero enrichment will undoubtedly be rejected, especially now, under Israel’s strikes.” – reportedly said the official.

Bitcoin’s price remains unfazed by the news, trading at around $106,000 at the time of this writing.

The markets are, however, seemingly factoring in a de-escalation as BTC climbed over 1.5% in the past 24 hours, followed by the majority of the altcoins market.

The latest reports come as the US President Donald Trump said that he will be making a decision on US military entry into the hostilities within the next two weeks. This has pushed oil pricess to fall by more than 3%.

This story is developing.