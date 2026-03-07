‘Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard Today,’ Warns Trump: How Will BTC’s Price React?

The war that started last Saturday between Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, despite Trump’s demands for unconditional surrender.

The POTUS has made a new set of threats after Iran’s president called Trump’s request for the country’s unconditional surrender a “dream.” Nevertheless, Iran’s authorities issued a rare apology to its neighbors for its strikes against numerous sites.

The US President continued the intense topic by warning that Iran will be hit very hard today. He also threatened that areas and groups of people that were not targeted before might be “under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death.”

TRUMP SAYS UNDER SERIOUS CONSIDERATION FOR COMPLETE DESTRUCTION AND CERTAIN DEATH, BECAUSE OF IRAN’S BAD BEHAVIOR, ARE AREAS AND GROUPS OF PEOPLE THAT WERE NOT CONSIDERED FOR TARGETING UP UNTIL THIS MOMENT IN TIME — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) March 7, 2026

Recall that once the first strikes hit their targets last week, BTC’s price tumbled immediately from $67,000 to $63,000. However, it rebounded to $68,000 during the same day, especially after reports emerged that Iran’s Supreme Leader had been killed during the attacks.

It kept climbing mid-week as the tension grew and hit a monthly high at $74,000 on Wednesday. Nevertheless, it was rejected there, and the weak US jobs report from Friday, as well as Trump’s latest remarks on Iran and Cuba, sent it south to $68,000.

Today’s developments have left BTC unfazed as it continues to trade at around $68,000. However, more volatility might ensue if Trump’s threats become reality, especially since the crypto market is the only financial industry available for trading during the weekends.

