Iran Crisis Attracts $619M Crypto Funds Despite Late-Week Selloff: CoinShares

Investment products tied to digital assets posted net inflows of $619 million last week, which, according to CoinShares, indicates that the initial response to the Iran crisis was favorable for the sector. Inflows of $1.44 billion were registered during the first three days of the week, reflecting early optimism among investors.

Sentiment weakened later as $829 million left the market on Thursday and Friday. The withdrawals came even as payroll figures were much weaker than anticipated, a development that might normally support risk assets.

Geopolitical Tensions Shape Weekly Gain

However, higher oil prices countered any potential decline in inflation that could have resulted from the weak labor data. Despite the late-week outflows, the overall weekly flows suggest investor sentiment toward digital asset investment products remained broadly positive during ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin attracted the largest share of investor allocations last week, as $521 million was directed into related investment products. However, sentiment toward the asset remained divided, as short-Bitcoin products also recorded $11.4 million in new capital. Among altcoins, Ethereum led activity with $88.5 million, followed by Solana with $14.6 million.

Smaller additions were recorded for Uniswap and Chainlink, each receiving $1.4 million. Multi-asset products raked in $5.4 million during the same period. On the other hand, XRP moved in the opposite direction and saw withdrawals of $30.3 million from investment products tied to the token.

Most of the positive investor activity came from the United States, where digital asset products amassed $646 million. Other regions showed weaker sentiment. For instance, Europe recorded $23.8 million leaving the market, while Asia and Canada saw outflows of $2.2 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Traders Brace for Volatility

Bitcoin remained relatively resilient even as rising tensions involving Iran pushed oil prices above $115 and triggered broader market stress. Fears of significant supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and wider instability in the Middle East pressured global equities and pushed the VIX above 29.

You may also like:

Despite this environment, QCP Capital said Bitcoin has held up better than many other risk assets, a pattern the crypto market has not seen for some time. Options market positioning also revealed that traders are less concerned about another sharp decline than during the initial shock last week.

While downside protection is still in place, particularly through short-dated options with strikes between $61,000 and $64,000, flows indicate expectations of continued volatility rather than a one-way decline.