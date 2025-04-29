Digital asset investment products saw $3.4 billion in inflows last week, the largest since mid-December 2024 and ranking as the third-biggest weekly inflow ever recorded. CoinShares’ Head of Research James Butterfill suggested the shift is driven by mounting fears of tariffs impacting corporate earnings and the steep decline of the US dollar.

As such, Investors appear to be turning to digital assets, viewing them as a potential safe-haven option amid growing economic instability.

Bitcoin Leads Weekly Inflows; Ethereum Makes a Comeback

According to the latest edition of ‘Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report,’ Bitcoin investment funds dominated last week’s activity as they attracted $3.18 billion in inflows and boosted total digital asset assets under management to $132 billion. Interestingly, this figure is the highest since late February.

Short-Bitcoin products also registered $1.6 million in inflows, indicating some investors had positioned for a potential drawdown in Bitcoin as its price climbed above $90,000.

Ethereum reversed its downtrend with $183 million in inflows after eight consecutive weeks of outflows. Solana, on the other hand, was the only altcoin to see investor pullback, with $5.7 million in outflows. This has pushed its monthly total into negative territory at $13.9 million. Other altcoins saw minimal action, with Sui and XRP standing out, drawing $20.7 million and $31.6 million, respectively, during the same period.

Multi-asset investment products also gained traction with $2.4 million in inflows. A similar sentiment was seen across Blockchain equities as investors also poured $17.4 million, with notable interest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to Bitcoin mining operations.

Global Sentiment Remains Positive

In terms of region, US investors led the charge in digital asset investments last week and contributed $3.3 billion in inflows. Positive sentiment extended globally, with Germany and Switzerland seeing notable inflows of $51.5 million and $41.4 million, respectively. Australia followed suit with $4.9 million, while Sweden attracted $4.2 million. Hong Kong recorded modest gains of $0.3 million.

However, not all regions saw growth – Canada and Brazil recorded a minor investor pullback, with outflows of $1.6 million and $0.6 million.