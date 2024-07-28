Hong Kong native and crypto promoter Wong Ching-kit has entered the radar of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for his suspected role in several criminal cases, the latest being a cryptocurrency scam involving over HK$3 million ($384,310).

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, Interpol has issued a red notice against Ching-kit, alerting global law enforcement that he is wanted for one count of fraud and two counts of theft in Hong Kong.

Interpol Goes After Crypto Promoter

Ching-kit, also known as the “Coin Young Master,” has a rough past filled with violations of Hong Kong law. The 30-year-old man was named Kwan Tsz-kit at birth but changed his name after being convicted of theft and sentenced to 160 hours of community service in 2012 while he worked as a swimming instructor.

Six years ago, Ching-kit also pulled a stunt that involved throwing over HK$6,000 ($768) from a rooftop in Sham Shui Po district. Local police arrested him on suspicion of disorderly conduct in public, and he was eventually granted bail. A few days after the incident, Ching-kit donated HK$92,000 ($11,785) to a restaurant in Sham Shui Po to serve over 3,800 meal boxes to underprivileged residents. This happened barely 15 minutes after speaking with Chan Cheuk-ming, the business owner.

When asked why he shared the free meals, Ching-kit told reporters that the gesture was an attempt to appeal to the local public. He added that people who intend to make cash or kind donations should not cause nuisances.

Despite his attempt to appeal to the public, Ching-kit is being investigated for several criminal cases by the Hong Kong police force’s Commercial Crime Bureau. Sources familiar with the matter said local police also sought Interpol’s help to find Ching-kit’s 26-year-old former associate, Mok Tsun-ting, who is wanted for two counts of money laundering.

Crypto Crimes Surge in Hong Kong

Crypto crimes in Hong Kong have been surging recently. Last week, CryptoPotato reported that local police arrested three individuals for defrauding a businessman of HK$3.11 million ($399,000) in crypto assets by offering him bundles of counterfeit HK$1,000 banknotes.

Another incident reported earlier this month entailed kidnappers demanding a ransom of HK$5.15 million to be sent as 660,000 USDT after abducting a 3-year-old boy from a shopping mall.