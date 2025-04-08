Eric Anziani, crypto.com’s COO and President, took the main stage during the ongoing Paris Blockchain Week conference, and spoke about the company’s progress in the past few years, the massive marketing deals, as well as the crypto adoption curve.

He believes that the decade-long saying ‘institutions are coming’ to the industry will finally materialize during the current cycle. He added that the most significant catalyst for their arrival was the launch of Bitcoin and then Ethereum ETFs in the United States, as these financial products opened the door for regulated entities to enter the market.

The BTC ETFs indeed saw massive demand in their first year, which changed in the past few months after Trump took office. The Ethereum ETFs have failed to attract even a small portion of those funds, but the industry is expecting more crypto-related products to hit the US market this year under the more favorable regulatory conditions.

Consequently, a sizeable portion of crypto.com’s focus for the future has turned to institutions and they have build a platform that allows these prominent investors to use it to gain exposure to the crypto industry.

He touched upon the recent deal between one of US President Donald Trump’s firms and the popular exchange, which will have crypto.com serve as custodian for future ETFs launched by the POTUS’s media companies. Anziani indicated that this will allow even more users to join, which will benefit the financial vehicles as well as his company.

The exec talked about the exchange’s massive ad deals that it struck in the past few years with big brands like Formula 1, the World Cup, UEFA Champions League, as well as the rebranding of LA’s Staples Center to Crypto.Com Arena.

He said the results have been ‘fantastic’ with most quantifiable measures jumping by up to 2x in the first few years. As such, his company will continue to explore similar names for future partnerships and will double down on the successful ones, like the F1 deal.