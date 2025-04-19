While market volatility pressures Bitcoin mining firms to liquidate assets for survival, Tether is charting a different course.

In fact, the stablecoin giant has significantly deepened its involvement in the Bitcoin mining sector through a series of bold initiatives.

Bitcoin Mining and Beyond

According to a recent SEC filing, Tether has increased its stake in Bitcoin mining firm Bitdeer to 21%, capitalizing on a dip in the company’s stock price. The move marks a continued push into the mining industry, where traditional players are struggling amid stagnant BTC prices and waning investor confidence.

In a separate development this week, Tether announced plans to deploy its existing and future hashrate on OCEAN, a decentralized mining pool spearheaded by veteran Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr. The company intends to implement OCEAN’s DATUM Gateway across its global mining operations, in a bid to optimize low-latency connections and generate unique block templates directly at mining sites.

This initiative is particularly focused on boosting operations in underserved regions, including rural areas in Africa. The rollout not only ensures global competitiveness through technological innovation but also aligns with Tether’s growing footprint in Africa, which includes investments in both digital infrastructure and educational programs.

In a statement, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said,

“As a company committed to financial freedom and open access, we see supporting decentralization in Bitcoin mining as essential to the network’s long-term integrity. Deploying hashrate to OCEAN aligns with both our mining investments and our broader mission to fortify Bitcoin against centralizing forces.”

Tether Backs Fizen’s Blockchain Infrastructure

Alongside its efforts in Bitcoin mining, Tether also announced a strategic investment in Fizen Limited, a fintech company focused on self-custody crypto wallets and digital payment solutions.

Through this partnership, Fizen aims to strengthen its blockchain infrastructure, to allow for smoother integration of stablecoins across diverse blockchain networks. The initiative is expected to improve user experience by offering a more streamlined and inclusive way to store, transfer, and transact with stablecoins, without the barriers of complex documentation or restricted access.