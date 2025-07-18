TL;DR

Canary Capital’s ETF brings INJ exposure and staking rewards without requiring direct asset ownership.

INJ jumped by over 8% after ETF news, with daily trading volume exceeding $209 million.

ETF filing follows Delaware trust registration and joins pending applications for XRP, TRON, Litecoin, Hedera, and PENGU.

Canary Capital Pushes INJ ETF Forward

Canary Capital has submitted a filing to the US. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an ETF linked to Injective’s native token, INJ. The proposed fund, called the Canary Staked INJ ETF, would track the token’s price and also pass staking rewards to shareholders.

Canary Capital plans to offer a structure that allows investors to gain exposure to INJ without holding the asset directly. The fund would distribute staking rewards earned by locking tokens to help secure the blockchain.

Traditionally, staking involves managing private wallets and using on-chain interfaces. The proposed ETF removes that step by automating reward distribution through a regulated financial product. Canary Capital stated it has seen “growing demand” from both institutional and retail investors for this type of access.

INJ Price Gains Following Announcement

News of the ETF filing has drawn attention to INJ. At the time of writing, the token was priced at $14.40, indicating an 5% increase in the last 24 hours and 14% over the past week. Before it retraced slightly, it pumped to over $13 for the first time in over a month.

Daily trading volume has reached over $226 million. Trading activity has increased, as market participants respond to the possibility of regulated investment access through an ETF format.

Meanwhile, the company has already registered a statutory trust for the fund in Delaware, which is viewed as an early step in the regulatory process. Canary Capital also has pending ETF filings tied to other digital assets, including XRP, TRON, Litecoin, Hedera, and PENGU. These applications are still under review.

Regulatory Developments May Shape ETF Path

The SEC approved ETFs linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum, but staking-based ETFs have not yet received approval. A Solana fund that offers staking rewards launched recently, but it did not require the same level of SEC review. This creates uncertainty about how the Injective ETF will proceed.

Additionally, this filing also comes as lawmakers consider a package of bills during what has been named “Crypto Week 2025.” Measures under review include the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act, both of which may affect how staking-based financial products are treated under U.S. law.