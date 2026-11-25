A wallet connected to crypto influencer Ansem reportedly sold millions of dollars in meme coins, including one backed by him, ANSEM, before the trader announced that he had been hacked on the Bullpen platform.

Bullpen has since confirmed that some legacy accounts were accessed by an unauthorized person, but the incident has raised concerns for the holders of these tokens, as well as renewed questions about the risks of influencer-backed tokens.

Bullpen Confirms Unauthorized Access as ANSEM Losses Ground

The sales came to light on November 24, when blockchain watchers tracked large transactions from a wallet associated with popular crypto figure Zion Thomas, also known as Ansem.

The wallet reportedly sold about 70.78 million ANSEM tokens for roughly 17,600 SOL, worth about $1.25 million, alongside other meme coins. Some more tracing then linked approximately $2.57 million in USDC to an address on Arbitrum whose owner had just created it, after which ANSEM plunged 57% in less than one hour.

With users on X wondering about the legitimacy of the transactions, Ansem claimed that his account had been hacked, making things even more complicated.

“Pump wallet is hacked, trying to figure out how, believe its unauthorized access to my bullpen profile somehow which had the sol priv key imported,” he wrote.

His assertion was backed by Bullpen, with the crypto trading terminal confirming that someone had accessed at least 18 accounts that had been opened between April and June 2024 during its beta period. It described the incident as a targeted attack, with virtually all of the funds taken from one account.

Additionally, the team said they were working with law enforcement authorities, including the FBI, to trace and freeze the money, a point Ansem also made earlier today, although he pointed out that his attempts to freeze the funds had not succeeded, as he needed a court order to do so.

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ANSEM Losses Add to Meme Coin Trust Issues

However, as Santiment analyst Brian Quinlivan noted, Ansem’s explanation did not satisfy everyone. According to some on-chain detectives, an older wallet that in the past was associated with the influencer had transferred small amounts to one of the addresses that had received the proceeds of the Bullpen breach.

Others also wondered how a crypto veteran who has been vocal about protecting treasury assets using multisig custody could have left such a huge stash accessible through an online trading wallet.

According to Santiment, the Bullpen incident is currently the second-most discussed crypto story, with only new concerns about international tariffs more spoken about than it. Such is the interest in the matter that it has even surpassed the comeback of Nvidia’s stock following the board reinstating founder Jensen Huang to his CEO position at the urging of US President Donald Trump.

Market data from CoinGecko at the time of writing shows that the damage to ANSEM is ongoing, with the coin trading near $0.02 after it dropped 16% in 24 hours. The Black Bull, as it is known, is also 55% lower than where it was seven days ago and has lost 65% of its value across two weeks and almost 71% in the red over one month.

Recall that in June, some observers had raised concerns about the token’s supply concentration, with Ansem’s wallet alone reportedly holding more than $71 million worth at the time. Such a concentration, according to the analysts, left the meme coin open to manipulation.