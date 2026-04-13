Inflation, Earnings, and Airstrikes: 3 Things That Could Impact Crypto This Week

All eyes will be on the market reaction to the weekend’s failed negotiations in the Middle East, while more inflation data is due in the United States.

Crypto markets are falling this Monday morning in Asia as investors react to the breakdown in negotiations between Iran and the US.

“All eyes are on the oil and stock market’s reaction to this weekend’s events,” said the Kobeissi Letter.

President Trump is looking at resuming “limited military strikes” in Iran in addition to the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, reported the Wall Street Journal late on Sunday.

“Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so. This caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and countries throughout the world,” he said on Truth Social.

Economic Events April 13 to 17

Trump also ramped up the rhetoric, threatening to resume the airstrikes less than a week after the ceasefire began.

“They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!”

Oil prices jumped 7% back to around $104 per barrel on Sunday, while stock futures and crypto markets were in freefall again. The big economic report of the week is the March PPI Inflation data, released on Tuesday. With oil prices surging again, inflationary pressures have returned as recent data showed a sharp surge in CPI, driven by a spike in energy prices.

Thursday will see the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Jobless Claims data. There are also ten Federal Reserve speaker events this week, which could set the tone for direction on US interest rates. Surging inflation will pressure the central bank to raise rates again, which is not good news for crypto investing.

Key Events This Week: 1. Markets React to Failed Negotiations and Hormuz “Blockade” – Today, 6 PM ET 2. March Existing Home Sales data – Monday 3. March PPI Inflation data – Tuesday 4. Philly Fed Manufacturing Index – Thursday 5. Initial Jobless Claims data – Thursday 6. 10… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Wall Street banking heavyweights, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup, will release earnings reports this week.

You may also like:

Crypto Market Sees Red

Total capitalization has dipped around $70 billion over the weekend and was sitting just below $2.5 trillion at the time of writing.

Bitcoin fell to $70,500 in early trading on Monday morning but had reclaimed $71,000 shortly after. A fall back into the high $60,000 zone now seems inevitable with the resumption of military action in Iran.

Ether prices were down more than 3% as the asset fell back below $2,200, and the altcoins had wiped out all of last week’s gains.