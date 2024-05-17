After wreaking havoc across the digital asset sector and stealing millions of dollars, scam-as-a-service kingpin ‘Pink Drainer’ has vowed to erase all traces of its operations and announced the winding down of its nefarious infrastructure.

In an unexpected statement shared via Telegram, Pink Drainer, the wallet drainer tool known for siphoning funds from cryptocurrency wallets, announced its retirement. This decision comes after Pink Drainer said that it had reached its goal.

In their final message, Pink Drainer’s developers also said they have no plans to return. They added that any messages purporting to be from them should be treated with suspicion unless they are verified by specific wallet signatures (0x636/0x9fa).

The Pink Drainer’s dev note shared by the on-chain sleuth, ZachXBT on Telegram revealed,

“We have reached our goal and now, according to plan, it’s time for us to retire. After this message’s publication, we will begin winding down all of our infrastructure. All stored information will be wiped and securely destroyed.”

The development was further confirmed by blockchain security company PeckShield which notified the departure, while also pointing out that the Pink Drainer addresses had deposited a total of up to 18.1 million DAI into the DeFi lending protocol Spark, which represents approximately 1.35% of the total sDAI tokens.

This alarming revelation meant that Pink Drainer was one of the largest sDAI holders, as per PeckShield.

According to ScamSniffer data, Pink Drainer has stolen over $85 million in cryptocurrency from more than 21,000 victims over the past year.