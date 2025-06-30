Kiyosaki has always been a prominent bull for Bitcoin, and his most recent statements reinforce this thesis.

He’s reminiscing as to why he did not accumulate more of the coin when the price was lower.

Is Bitcoin Expensive Today?

This is the question with which the prominent advisor started his most recent post on the social media platform X.

He shared that he bought his first BTC when the price was just $6000, which he considered to be expensive at the time.

As of the moment of writing this article, Bitcoin is trading around the $107,000 mark.

Robert Kiyosaki still believes that it is expensive, but he continues accumulating more.

The entrepreneur is firmly convinced that even if Bitcoin reaches $1 million per coin, he will still be buying into the asset.

“Because if and when Bitcoin sells for $1 million a coin, I will once again be saying “I wish I had bought more. Even if you can afford only one Satoshi today… I believe five years from now you will be saying “I wishi I had bought more.”

Forever a Bitcoin Bull

As we recently reported, the creator of the “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” book series is heavily leaning on the top cryptocurrency and does not shy away from advising his followers to follow in his footsteps, either.

He’s gone as far as saying that “even 0.01 BTC is going to be priceless in two years and would likely make any investor very rich.”

He’s citing the example of other top figures in the crypto space, who are big supporters of BTC, such as Raoul Pal, Anthony Pompliano, and Michael Saylor. The latter is probably the most prolific advocate for the coin, with his company holding 590K BTC as of today.

Most of Kiyosaki’s posts have a bittersweet tone, starting off on a more positive note but ending with a life lesson that he himself regrets not learning sooner.

“What I do know is….I will be saying, “I will wish I had bought more at $107,000. At a $107,000 Bitcoin was priceless.”