TL;DR

Fraudsters are increasingly targeting crypto users with sophisticated tactics, blending official-looking emails and fake profiles to steal sensitive information.

LUCIE, Shibarium’s marketing strategist, recently shared a personal scam experience, stressing that wrongdoers often appear sympathetic and genuine, making it crucial for people to remain cautious and vigilant.

High Alert

The X account Shibarium Trustwatch (dedicated to warning Shiba Inu users about potential threats) recently cautioned the community to stay vigilant about a scam related to the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

They stated that people might receive a fraudulent email claiming to be from the Coinbase Compliance team, which urges recipients to confirm their personal account details or risk having their access to crypto services, such as selling and buying tokens, restricted.

“This is a scam designated to steal your personal information,” the X account underscored.

It also cautioned users not to click on any links or attachments in the suspicious email, not to provide sensitive account details, and to report and delete the message immediately.

Furthermore, recipients are advised to verify the information directly via the official Coinbase website or application and share this alert with friends and family.

It is worth noting that Coinbase recently disclosed that it had become the victim of a hacking attack. The breach, which occurred towards the end of 2024, affected over 69,000 people and was revealed in May this year.

Sources familiar with the matter unveiled that the attack (which resulted in a $400 million loss) stemmed from an India-based employee at TaskUs (an outsourcing firm contracted by Coinbase), who supposedly photographed her workstation and sent client data to wrongdoers in exchange for bribes. Those interested in exploring the hack in detail can refer to our article here.

Previous Warnings

A few weeks ago, LUCIE – the pseudonymous marketing strategist behind Shibarium – issued another crucial alert to the SHIB Army. The leader revealed their personal encounter with scammers years ago, who drained their wallet.

“I am still haunted by the day my wallet was drained and by how, after, another scammer tried to scam me again when I was mentally destroyed and seeking help in the Pudgy server,” LUCIE stated.

In addition, the marketing strategist said the fraudster was “so kind, so sympathetic” and also an English native speaker. These are factors that may not immediately raise alarms, leading some investors to fall into the trap. In conclusion, LUCIE advised people to be “careful and stay safe.”

In March, there was another warning, stating that wrongdoers had created fake profiles on X to deceive users with “promises of giveaways, exclusive content, or investment opportunities.” LUCIE’s personal account was among those duplicated by the hackers.