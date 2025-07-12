TL;DR

June 28, known in the Pi Network community as Pi2Day, brought tons of larger and smaller updates for the entire ecosystem, and some remained unexplored at first due to the attention paid to Pi App Studio.

The Core Team posted a video yesterday explaining a few of those that might have stayed under the radar.

Pi App Studio is one attempt to attain a vision shared by many technologists: a world where anyone can create and run apps using human languages, not code, without needing a technical background. Read the full Pi2Day blog to learn more https://t.co/rMc0MPu9tT — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) June 29, 2025

New Node Versions

Beyond the launch of Pi App Studio, which aims to bridge the two worlds of AI and Pi Network, the Core Team decided to reiterate on what the Node’s latest versions are, which also arrived on and after Pi2Day.

In the video, they explained that the key update in version 0.5.2, which was released on June 28, involved a rename: Pi Node was changed to Pi Desktop. It was followed shortly by 0.5.3, which fixed a few bugs and included Pi Node, Pi mining app, and certain utilities like the aforementioned Pi App Studio.

According to the team, this change was needed for the app to become more accurate, easy to use, and open to future integrations into different devices like mobile and desktop. Pioneers (users, developers, and everyone in between in the Pi Network ecosystem) were advised to download the new Pi Desktop version and “take advantage of these additions.”

The video reiterated that users who run Pi Nodes will continue to receive mining rewards since running Nodes helps the protocol’s security, decentralization, and longevity.

PI’s Price Update

Despite these updates, the release of new versions, and the launch of innovative products, Pi Network’s native token continues to struggle. In fact, even the overall market resurgence in the last several days couldn’t really propel a notable price surge for PI.

In times when BTC charted a new all-time high, while altcoins like XLM, XRP, HYPE, and others are posting double-digit gains, PI is down by over 4% in the past day. Its rally from under $0.45 to over $0.52 was quickly halted, and the asset was pushed south to under $0.47, which is essentially the same level as last week.

According to certain users, this sluggish price performance is due to several factors, including low liquidity, concerns over centralization, weak investor confidence, and worrying token unlocks.