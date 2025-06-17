The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed making a decision regarding the XRP ETF filed by Franklin Templeton.

Moreover, the Commission is now inviting public comment on whether to approve or deny the proposal, which was formally proposed for listing the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE).

NEW: Following a prior delay to June 17 (today), the @SECGov is inviting public comment on whether to approve or deny @CBOE’s proposal to list the @FTI_US $XRP spot ETF. The deadline for comments and rebuttals is late July. pic.twitter.com/3UgSZ1Oo0G — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 17, 2025

The deadline for submitting comments and rebuttals is set for late July. It’s worth noting that Franklin Templeton is currently the largest company to have filed for a spot XRP ETF and this delay is not indicative of the Commission’s decision to list the product. These extensions are well within its jurisdiciton and are considered relatively expected.