Over $442 million worth of crypto tokens will unlock between July 21 and July 28.

This week’s supply surge, while substantial, marks a sharp cooldown from last week’s $1.57 billion wave led by major Official Trump (TRUMP) and Solana (SOL) unlocks.

The Unlock Breakdown

Data shows a mix of one-time “cliff” unlocks and daily “linear” distributions, with Avail (AVAIL) leading the pack. It freed $19.3 million worth of tokens, representing nearly 58% of its circulating supply.

Layer 1 network Venom will also unlock just under 60 million of its native VENOM tokens worth an estimated $13.06 million. Meanwhile, AltLayer will offload 240.10 million units of ALT, making up 6.40% of its circulating supply and valued at around $8.93 million.

Other one-time releases include Sahara (SAHARA) with $7.08 million, Soon (SOON), whose 41.88 million native tokens will hit the market in two days’ time for $6.15 million, and Undeads Games, which will make available 2.11% of its UDS coin for $4.41 million. In total, 39 crypto projects have scheduled cliff unlocks for the coming week, totaling about $96.70 million.

However, daily linear disbursements will be far larger in cumulative value, with more than $68 million worth of crypto from nearly 100 projects set to enter circulation on July 21 alone. Solana tops this list, with some 465,770 SOL, worth approximately $85.01 million slated for release across the week in bite-sized tranches.

It’s closely followed by the TRUMP meme coin, whose $52.33 million worth of tokens is markedly lower than the $865 million it flooded the market with last week. Worldcoin will also make available more than 37 million coins valued at over $45 million, while Bittensor, which last week unlocked 50,000 TAO tokens, will add a similar amount this week for an estimated $45.42 million.

Other significant daily unlocks include Dogecoin (DOGE), which will let go of another 0.06% of its supply for $25.10 million, Celestia, looking to rake in just under $15 million for nearly 7 million of its TIA tokens, and Avalanche, which will release about 100,000 AVAX tokens every day for the next seven days.

Market Resilience Test

The immediate question is how these assets will weather the new supply influx. While last week’s wave saw the crypto market expand by an additional $1.57 billion worth of tokens, major unlockers like TRUMP and SOL held firm or even rallied.

The presidential meme coin is currently trading at $10.96, up almost 12% in the last seven days and a more notable 26.4% over two weeks.

Similarly, Worldcoin, priced at $1.24, has climbed 12.5% this week and 38.0% over two weeks. Elsewhere, DOGE is also on a tear, pumping 33.1% over the past seven days and nearly 60% across a fortnight, demonstrating momentum that could help absorb its $25 million unlock.