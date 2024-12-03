Shiba Inu’s blockchain underwent a considerable upgrade today. The Heimdall and Bor hard forks are live. They aim to improve performance and stability and include an upgradeable burn contract.

The Heimdall Hard Fork

According to the official documentation, the latest version of the Heimdall upgrade, namely v1.07-bone has been released for the Shibarium blockchain.

Amid the numerous features of the upgrade are:

Documentation enhancements

Improvements to code validation

Dependency upgrades;

Bug fixes, etc.

Following the hard fork, validators on Shibarium have to upgrade to the version before the Dencun hard fork takes place on Bor. This would ensure compatibility with Ethereum (after its fork) by updating the bor package to v.1.3.7, which is now capable of handling blob transactions that were introduced by the Dencun hard fork on Ethereum.

The Bor Hard Fork

This particular release is focused on improved performance, blockchain management, security, as well as incorporating certain merges.

One of the most important features of the Bor upgrade is the new burn contract. Per the official documentation:

We are upgrading the burn contract to an upgradable version to support exciting future updates and enhancements. The new burn contract has been deployed at address 0x541F60e5576764cA3957f70b6a1E60f3CE5886e0 on block 8200512, playing a key role in the ecosystem’s deflationary mechanics.

Other features include:

POS bridge integration

Deterministic fork choice

Geth upstream merges

Blockchain hard fork consistency

Security enhancements, and others.