A popular news channel dedicated to covering Pi Network developments posted today about a security update implemented by the Core Team.

Separately, Pi Network’s official account reminded its users how they can benefit by locking up their tokens.

Passkey Added

The verification process at all Pi Network systems has been a highly controversial topic within its community, as countless users have complained in the past that they were unable to receive the necessary green light, despite the team’s continuous efforts.

Pi News’ screenshot of the latest update shows the addition of Passkey in the Pi Wallet, which is positioned just below the information about whether the account has been verified through an ID and the password for entering the account.

Passkey is an interesting alternative as it works in the following way: it’s a passwordless login method, which aims to replace traditional passwords with a more secure and convenient alternative. Users can employ biometrics (fingerprint or facial recognition) or a device PIN, instead of typing in a password.

They are unique to each user and device, and offer enhanced protection against different types of exploits, such as phishing and account takeovers.

Lockup Reminder

In a separate post published a few days ago, the Core Team reminded its community that they can benefit from locking up their Pi tokens to boost mining rates.

“Remember: Pioneers can voluntarily choose to create Lockups regardless of their migration status. Pre-migration Lockup configurations boost Pioneers’ current Pi based on future Lockup settings and affects Pi in the next migration. Post-migration Lockups apply to the Pi that Pioneers have acquired on the Mainnet blockchain and is free to be locked up.”

These lockups are completed through the Pi Wallet app, and the mining boost will go into effect in the subsequent mining session. The process aims to support a “robust and stable ecosystem and incentivize long-term engagement with the network.”

It’s worth noting that there are a few differences between the pre-migration and post-migration lockups. While they follow the same reward logic, they differ in timing and the Pi tokens they affect. Pre-migration applies to future balances during migration, while the post-migration goes directly on-chain to already migrated tokens.

Additionally, post-migration lockups introduce a 200% option, enabling users to boost mining rewards using extra Pi earned beyond mining.