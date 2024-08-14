TL;DR



SBI Holdings’ subsidiary shook hands with Ripple to promote the use of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) within the Web3 community.

Despite this partnership, XRP’s price remained largely unaffected, hovering around $0.57.





Ripple’s Latest Collaboration

Ripple keeps strengthening its global presence, recently teaming up with SBI Digital Community, which is under the umbrella of the Japanese financial behemoth SBI Holdings. According to the terms of the partnership, the Asian entity will promote the use of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) in the Web3 community.

“Through this strategic partnership, we will increase the opportunities for individual users to use the XRP Ledger through “Web3 community (hereinafter “Bto3″)” operated by SBI Digital Community, and work to popularize the XRP Ledger,“ SBI announced.

Bto3 Web3 community is an initiative developed by the Japanese organization that focuses on expanding the adoption and accessibility of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by leveraging XRPL’s blockchain infrastructure. It also aims to connect businesses, artists, and consumers, fostering a more inclusive digital art community.

SBI Digital Community said it will use a designated marketplace called xrp.cafe in the distribution and trading of NFTs issued on the XRP Ledger.

“In addition, we will make it possible to pay rewards to creators and other contributors to the community in the cryptocurrency XRP, based on their wishes. We believe that by increasing the number of users of the XRP Ledger, more companies will be able to provide new B to C services, thereby increasing convenience in the real world,“ the entity concluded.

The announced collaboration had little to no impact on XRP’s price, which has plateaued at around $0.57 in the past 24 hours. This represents a 10% decline compared to the local top of almost $0.64 registered last week after the latest development on the Ripple v SEC front.

Judge Torres ruled that the company must pay a $125 million fine for violating certain securities laws. The figure is just a fraction of the regulator’s initial demand of a whopping $2 billion.

The Previous Partnership

Earlier this month, Ripple shook hands with the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) to boost crypto adoption and introduce the merits of blockchain technology in the Middle East.

“Our partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub promises to drive the adoption of blockchain technology in the region as the XRPL continues to be a leading blockchain for the region’s start-ups and scale-ups building real use cases,“ CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated.

It is worth noting that Ripple’s Middle East and Africa (MEA) regional office is located within the aforementioned economic zone. Several months ago, the DIFC approved XRP for use, meaning licensed crypto entities operating within can incorporate the token into their operations.