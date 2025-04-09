TL;DR

The rise of key Ripple-related indicators signals growing adoption and investor optimism, hinting at a possible future rally.

While XRP has struggled recently, Standard Chartered foresees a major price jump in the following years, fueled by the potential approval of XRP ETFs under Trump’s administration.

‘XRP Network is Growing Stronger’

Ripple’s XRP has been on a severe downtrend lately, mirroring the overall slump of the cryptocurrency market. It currently trades at $1.83, a nearly 50% collapse from the local top observed in mid-January.

Despite the plunge, some important indicators have been on the rise, which could indicate a potential bullish move in the future.

The popular analyst Ali Martinez estimated that “the XRP network is growing stronger” as the number of addresses holding at least one token has reached an all-time high (ATH) of 6.26 million. The figure stood at less than 6.23 million at the end of March.

The development signals increased adoption and growing interest in the cryptocurrency. The metric’s rise could also reflect confidence among investors and hint that more individuals or entities are accumulating XRP, possibly in anticipation of future price increases.

Meanwhile, other Ripple indicators have also headed north in the past few days. These include the number of active accounts, the number of executed transactions, and more.

Price Explosion in the Next Years?

XRP’s downward spiral as of late hasn’t stopped people or companies from making optimistic predictions.

Recently, the British multinational bank Standard Chartered predicted that the price of Ripple’s cross-border token could soar to $5.50 this year and a whopping $12.50 by the end of 2028 (shortly before the end of Donald Trump’s term). The entity suggested that the potential approval of XRP exchange-traded funds while the Republican remains in power will act as a key driving force.

Earlier in April, asset manager Teucrium introduced the first XRP-based ETF in the US, but the launch of an investment vehicle that directly tracks the price of the underlying token has yet to see the light of day.

Teucrium’s product saw some notable volume on its first day, as Eric Balchunas said.

$XXRP (2x XRP ETF) saw $5mil in volume on Day One, very respectable, esp considering the mkt conditions. That puts it in approx top 5% of new ETF launches, and about 4x what the 2x Solana ETF $SOLT did (altho both 200x less than King IBIT). pic.twitter.com/u3QQq5yuHv — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 8, 2025