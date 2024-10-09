TL;DR

Ripple received an award for being the best cross-border payments platform in 2024, adding to its track record of industry recognitions.

Despite the company’s accolade, XRP’s price did not chart any substantial gains lately, being negatively impacted by the latest developments in the Ripple v. SEC case.

In The Spotlight … Again

Juniper Research, an entity that specializes in delivering in-depth market research and strategic insights for the digital technology sector, awarded Ripple the Platinum prize for best cross-border payments platform in 2024.

The news triggered excitement across the crypto community, mainly applauded by the XRP army. Ripple chipped in, too, sharing the announcement on its X account.

We’re pleased to announce that Ripple has been named a Platinum Winner in Best Cross-Border Payments Platform by @juniperresearch‘s Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2024! https://t.co/EXz2Xll3VR — Ripple (@Ripple) October 8, 2024

This is not the first prestigious award that goes to the company’s account. Last year, Ripple won the payment prize in the UK – the PAY360 Awards. It topped the ranking for being the leader in digital currencies/assets in financial services.

Prior to that, Fortune Magazine placed Ripple in the 13th place (out of 50) as “the best workplace in technology” for 2023. According to the business magazine, 94% of the firm’s employees consider it “a great place to work.” 98% of employees felt a warm welcome when they joined the entity, and 96% expressed support for the management team.

Last but not least, People Magazine included Ripple in its list of “top 100 companies who care for employees and society.” Other prominent corporations that were part of that club were NVIDIA, American Express, Deloitte, MasterCard, and more.

XRP Price Outlook

Ripple’s latest honor has caused little-to-no volatility for the native token XRP. Its price has been hovering in the $0.52 – $0.54 range for the past week, struggling to retake the offensive following the recent developments on the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit front.

As CryptoPotato reported, the agency appealed a 2023 verdict set by Judge Torres, which ruled that secondary sales of the company’s XRP token did not constitute securities sales. In the aftermath, the asset’s value crashed by double digits, losing the momentum registered at the end of September.

However, XRP’s recent shaky performance seems to have not changed the bullish stance of some analysts. The popular X user Dark Defender, for instance, claimed that “nothing has changed” for the firm and its native token after the latest development in the legal battle.

“The SEC appeal is a pure blunder and will separate the 1% from the entire population with a poor mindset. The price is not dependent on this lawsuit, as we analyzed before,” they added.