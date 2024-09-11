TL;DR

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) will implement a major amendment in two weeks to enhance its Automated Market Maker (AMM) feature.

Ripple’s XRP has seen a slight price decline, with a 1% drop over the past 24 hours and a 7% decrease over two weeks, despite recent updates.

Activation in Two Weeks

The team behind XRP Ledger (XRPL) announced that a major update under the code fixAMMv1_1 will be implemented within 14 days. It was approved to go forward after 28 votes in favor (out of 35).

Amendment fixAMMv1_1 is now in 14 day activation window: https://t.co/acVszQ6P7U pic.twitter.com/XYpyQZnvyz — XRPScan (@xrpscan) September 10, 2024

The change aims to enhance the functionality of the Automated Market Maker (AMM) feature. The AMM is a decentralized mechanism that enables users to trade assets directly on the XRPL without relying on third parties. One of the main goals of the improvement is to make the trading process more efficient and reduce potential risks for liquidity providers.

The XRPL has witnessed several other developments in the past few months. In mid-August, its main Testnet underwent a reset, becoming temporarily unavailable to developers. The effort aimed to improve stability and reduce the cost of running a Testnet node.

“Reminder: in addition to this Testnet, XRPL community members are encouraged to create and manage additional testnets to support diverse testing and development needs, “the team concluded, “the team added at the time.

Prior to that, OpenEden – a fintech company focused on bridging traditional finance and DeFi – disclosed that it will launch tokenized US Treasury bills (T-bills) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and its users for the first time. Ripple said it will create a fund to invest $10 million in the aforementioned products.

“Institutions are increasingly looking at where to tokenize their real-world assets, and the arrival of T-bills on the XRPL powered by OpenEden reinforces the decentralized Layer 1 blockchain as one of the leading blockchains for real-world asset tokenization,” Markus Infanger – Senior Vice President at RippleX – commented.

Tokenized T-bills represent digitized traditional US Treasury bills issued on a blockchain or distributed ledger technology platform. The process involves converting the rights to the financial products into tokens, which can then be traded, held, or transferred to specific addresses.

XRP Price Outlook

Ripple’s XRP did not react positively following the aforementioned announcement. It continued trading sideways before slightly retracing in the past few hours.

Currently, it trades at around $0.53, meaning a 1% decline on a 24-hour scale and a 7% plunge in the last two weeks.

It is worth noting that other leading cryptocurrencies have also lost momentum. Bitcoin (BTC), which reached $58,000 on September 10, is now worth approximately $56,200, whereas Ethereum (ETH) dipped below $3,350.