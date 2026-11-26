Ripple strengthened its global presence by partnering with a major Turkish commercial bank, while the XRP Ledger’s highly anticipated lending upgrade nears activation.

XRP rebounded over the past 24 hours but remains firmly in the red on a weekly and monthly basis. Meanwhile, the stablecoin RLUSD continues its steady advance.

Another Collaboration

Earlier this week, Ripple teamed up with Türkiye’s Yapı Kredi to support the bank’s digital asset business. The latter gained approval from local regulators to provide cryptocurrency custody services this year.

The move expands the company’s reach in a market known for high crypto engagement, where XRP ranks among the most popular tokens for retail traders. According to Ripple, its custody technology is the only one adopted by leading Turkish banks licensed by the Capital Markets Board (CMB). Speaking on the matter was the firm’s VP and Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, Reece Merrick:

“Innovative banks like Yapı Kredi are helping bring digital assets into mainstream finance, and secure custody is essential to making that possible. Ripple Custody gives financial institutions the security and control they need to build digital asset services, while meeting the most demanding regulatory requirements.”

Several months ago, Ripple expanded its stablecoin presence in Türkiye through partnerships with BiLira, Bitexen, and Bitlo, making RLUSD available to institutional users in the country.

RLUSD’s Progress

Since debuting in December 2024, Ripple’s native stablecoin has grown steadily, reaching new milestones along the way. As of this writing, it boasts a market capitalization of over $2.8 billion, making it the 30th-largest cryptocurrency and seventh-biggest in the stablecoin sector.

Beyond the progress in Türkiye, the company has expanded RLUSD’s availability in several international markets, including the UAE. Meanwhile, well-known crypto exchanges like Binance, Gemini, Kraken, and Bitget have allowed trading services with it.

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Wall Street has also started paying attention. Just a few weeks ago, the Nasdaq-listed Evernorth revealed links between its digital payments initiative, RLUSD, and the XRP Ledger, highlighting Ripple’s growing presence in traditional finance.

The Lending Upgrade

Another noteworthy development came from the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Flare Networks revealed that its XRPL validator voted in favor of XLS-66, a proposed lending protocol amendment, which is just one vote away from reaching the activation threshold. According to BSCN, support now stands at 28 of 35 trusted validators (80%), but the rule requires more than that.

“That is exactly 80%, and the rule asks for more than 80%. One more yes vote would start the two-week countdown to activation. XLS-66 will add fixed-term loans funded from pooled vaults straight into the ledger, giving XRP and RLUSD a native lending market,” the message reads.

The ETF Front

Institutional demand for XRP has evaporated lately, with spot ETFs entering a quiet period and then seeing renewed outflows. The negative streak finally came to an end, with these products attracting roughly $4.07 million in net inflows over the past 24 hours. It is important to note that Franklin Templeton’s investment vehicle accounted for 100% of the amount.

Other companies offering such ETFs include Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, and Grayscale. The products have accumulated nearly $1.8 billion in total net inflows since their debut.

XRP Price Outlook

Ripple’s cross-border token has rebounded over the last 24 hours and currently trades around $0.95 (per CoinGecko). However, it remains down 27% for the month and will likely require stronger ETF inflows to stage a more meaningful recovery.

Despite the downtrend, many analysts believe XRP could be on the verge of a major rally in the near future, with some projecting a price explosion to the ridiculous (at least as of now) $15.

Others like Ali Martinez are more cautious. The X user outlined $0.84 as the immediate level to watch, where roughly 833 million coins have a cost basis.