A breakdown of the latest Ripple ecosystem advancements and an update on XRP's recent price movements.

Ripple remains among the most discussed names in the cryptocurrency space thanks to ongoing ecosystem developments, while its cross-border token XRP continues to attract the attention of traders and investors.

Here are some of the latest news and events surrounding the company and its native asset.

The Biggest Swell Yet

Ripple recently held what it described as its largest Swell event to date. The gathering brought together developers, researchers, XRP community members, and financial leaders to discuss the future of on-chain finance.

More than 1,500 attendees participated in New York, while the company revealed that over 1,700 institutions, corporates, and enterprises now use its solutions.

Ripple also highlighted the rapid growth of the tokenized asset sector, which has already expanded into a market worth roughly $400 billion, and emphasized a decade of work building “the Internet of Value, with XRP Ledger as the foundation.”

Another Milestone for XRPL

The XRP Ledger Foundation recently completed the attestation of the XRP Ledger against the Global Layer One (GL1) Market Infrastructure Toolkit.

“It is the first public, permissionless layer-1 blockchain to have the toolkit’s Architecture and Resiliency principles independently verified,” the announcement reads.

The framework was created through cooperation between global financial institutions and policymakers and is designed to evaluate networks used for tokenized assets. For banks and asset managers, the verification serves as an additional standards-based reference when assessing the XRP Ledger.

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Evernorth’s XRP Write-Down

Another Ripple-related headline arrived from Evernorth Holdings. As CryptoPotato recently reported, the entity significantly reduced the accounting value of its XRP reserves, recording roughly $505 million in impairment charges.

Importantly, this was now caused by actual sales of the asset. The write-down stemmed from accounting requirements that force companies to adjust the carrying value of digital assets when prices decline below their acquisition cost.

Despite the move, Evernorth Holdings remains committed to its XRP-focused strategy and continues expanding operations around the token via key partnerships.

ETF Demand is Nowhere to Be Seen

Institutional appetite toward XRP appears to have dried up lately. After attracting considerable inflows for months, spot XRP ETFs entered a quiet period, followed by renewed outflows.

This is generally viewed as a bearish signal since a prolonged absence of fresh capital may weigh on market sentiment and limit the asset’s upside potential.

Companies offering such investment vehicles include financial giants like Franklin Templeton, Canary Capital, Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. Cumulative net inflows to the spot XRP ETFs to date stand at around $1.78 billion.

XRP Price Outlook

Ripple’s cross-border token was negatively impacted by the latest market crash, briefly tumbling to around $0.90 last weekend. The bulls reclaimed some lost ground in the following days, with XRP temporarily surpassing the $1 barrier before plunging to the current $0.98 (per CMC).

According to Tranquility Crypto, “XRP is trying to make a decision here.” The analyst noted that the price has been printing lower highs since the $3.60 region and is now back at a major demand zone, which can precede a major rally.

For his part, Ali Martinez suggested that XRP could bottom at around $0.78. He believes that if that level holds, the asset can begin a significant recovery toward $3.50.