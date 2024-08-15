Pi Network is one of the most controversial projects in the cryptocurrency industry. Launched more than six years ago, there’s still no clear indication of when its users can expect some sort of straightforward token launch.

That said, the core team behind the project recently made a statement, updating its followers on the progress.

According to the announcement, the network has reached over 13 million users who have already passed Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures and six million users who have migrated to the mainnet.

The network has reached over 13 million Pioneers who have passed KYC and over 6 million Pioneers who have migrated to Mainnet! Through our collective efforts, we’re progressing towards the Open Network goals. Keep in mind that the progress is not linear and has been accelerating… pic.twitter.com/fXad6mpe59 — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) August 8, 2024

It’s worth noting, though, that despite how this announcement is worded, the mainnet in question is not launched. Instead, “migrated to mainnet” means that these users have completed a “mainnet checklist,”