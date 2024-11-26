TL;DR

PiBridge scheduled a maintenance on its Pi withdrawal portal.

The Pi Network team recently emphasized completing additional steps beyond KYC for mainnet migration, urging users to act within the Grace period to avoid losing access to their tokens.

‘Ensuring the Best User Experience’

PiBridge – a decentralized finance platform connecting Pi Network with other blockchains – recently announced that the Pi withdrawal portal will undergo maintenance. The team claimed that the effort’s goal is “to enhance service quality and ensure the best user experience.”

Pi withdrawals will be temporarily unavailable during the process (scheduled for November 26). “We are committed to completing the maintenance as soon as possible and will notify you immediately when the portal reopens,” PiBridge assured.

As promised, the initiative did not last long. Approximately an hour ago, the team said it had been completed, and users could resume withdrawals and all platform features as usual.

“Thank you for your patience and unwavering support during this time. We remain committed to delivering the best possible experience for our community,” PiBridge added.

Recent Pi Network Developments

The controversial cryptocurrency project, which aims to enable users to mine digital assets directly from their smartphones, is among the hottest topics in the space. It has been around for over five years and its community comprises millions of people.

However, those are still waiting for the official launch of Pi Network’s native token and its open mainnet. Earlier this year, the team indicated that those milestones could be reached once all users pass necessary Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures. Initially, people had until September 30 to complete verifications, while later, the deadline was extended to November 30.

The developers also stated that the Open Network will see the light of day once 15 million people have passed KYC procedures. Not long ago, the social media channel Pi News revealed that just 1 million individuals are needed to complete the target.

Most recently, Pi Network provided key instructions for mainnet migration, emphasizing that completing verifications is just one step in the whole process. Users are urged to set up and confirm the wallet, sign the token confirmation agreement, and conduct other checklist steps.

“These steps can be completed before KYC, no need to wait. Please complete the migration within the grace period, otherwise your Pi may be considered abandoned and unusable,” the team alerted.

Meanwhile, the community is waiting for December, when the Pi Core Team is supposed to provide more details on the open mainnet roadmap, which would allow official Pi token transactions.

We have yet to see if everything will go as promised or if there will be another delay.