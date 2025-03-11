TL;DR

The PI token is already live, with speculation that Binance might be the next crypto exchange to allow trading services with it.

Ripple (XRP) has been experiencing a downfall lately, but analysts remain optimistic that a renewed bull run could be incoming.

SHIB dropped 28% this month. One popular analyst sees potential for a substantial resurgence if Shibarium gains traction.

What’s New Around Pi Network?

The crypto project has taken center stage lately due to launching its Open Network on February 20. This allowed exchanges to list Pi Network’s native token and make it publicly accessible. The first to embrace it included Bitget, OKX, and MEXC.

Binance was also rumored to join the list. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange even held a community vote to determine whether its users would want to see PI available for trading. Over 86% of the voters clicked the “yes” option, but the company has remained silent on the matter.

It is worth mentioning that there has been rising speculation that Binance might do so as soon as this week, more specifically on March 14. The date is special for the community since it will mark the sixth birthday of Pi Network. It also aligns with Pi Day, a celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi), which is approximately 3.14.

Despite reaching the aforementioned milestone, Pi Network remains quite controversial. For instance, it keeps extending the deadline to pass KYC procedures and migrations to the mainnet. The process, known as “the Grace Period,” was supposed to run until February 28, but the team later moved it to March 14.

Earlier this week, the developers warned users to complete the required steps before that date “to avoid forfeiting most of your Pi other than Pi mined within the rolling window of the last 6 months before your Pi is migrated.

How’s XRP Doing?

Ripple’s native token is also among the top-trending topics in the crypto space. The asset has been on a massive uptrend since the election of Donald Trump, almost reaching its all-time high of $3.40 in January this year.

Since then, though, it has headed south and is currently trading at around $2.10 (per CoinGecko’s data). Several hours ago, it even dipped to a multi-month low of $1.92 before the bulls recovered some of the losses.

Despite the bearish environment, numerous analysts continue to envision a resurgence to new peaks for XRP. The X user Dark Defender recently suggested that the asset successfully broke the multi-year resistance line in November 2024 and tested previous resistance as support.

“I’ve never seen XRP bullish more than this before,” Dark Defender stated.

For their part, EGRAG CRYPTO predicted a rather ridiculous price explosion to the $27-$222 range. Such high prices would require XRP’s market capitalization to multi-trillion levels, which as of the moment, seems highly unlikely.

Is SHIB Poised for a Comeback?

Last but not least, we will touch upon Shiba Inu, whose price has also suffered the negative consequences of the broader crypto market crash. As of this writing, the meme coin is worth around $0.00001162, representing a 28% decline on a monthly scale.



According to the popular analyst Jeremie Davinci, though, SHIB still has a chance to go “to the moon.” The Bitcoin advocate assumed that such progress would rely heavily on Shibarium’s advancement.

“I like Shiba Inu, as you know, and I think it will do relatively well in this cycle, but it may not go as high as you expect. I think Shiba Inu has a lot of utility now that they have Shibarium, and basically, it’s a chain that you can actually run all kinds of applications. However, nobody is using it, and there are no applications for using your tokens on Shibarium yet. If they get that solved, Shiba Inu will go to the moon,” he said.

At the beginning of the year, the layer-2 scaling solution gained attention for handling millions of transactions each day. By February, the total transactions on the network exceeded 900 million. However, in recent weeks, Shibarium’s activity has slowed significantly.