Here are some of the latest moves and announcements made by big X channels covering Pi Network news as well as PI’s big price volatility and recovery attempts.

Chainlink addition

Perhaps the biggest X channel dedicated to covering Pi Network news, dubbed with the simple Pi News nickname, outlined a significant integration for the protocol’s native token. Chainlink, arguably the most notable blockchain oracle network, has added Pi Network to its 22 new data streams.

According to the Pi News team, this is a ‘huge leap’ for underlying asset’s integration into the broader crypto ecosystem.

BREAKING: Chainlink just added #PiNetwork to its 22 new Data Streams! ⚡️ This marks a HUGE leap for Pi’s integration into the broader crypto ecosystem. Real-time, reliable data = next-level utility pic.twitter.com/nF7Aohsb7r — Pi News (@PiNewsMedia) April 13, 2025

Pi ad network pilot completed

Previously, the team announced that the Pi Ad Network finished its pilot phase, which allows developers to apply and join it now. The system allows advertisers to use Pi to place ads in the ecosystem and native apps. It began with a pilot launch to 5 community apps and was ‘iterated along with these developers’ within the test phase.

“The Ad Network is the first instantiation of a platform-level utility that leverages Pi Network’s collective resources to bring real, organic use cases to the Pi cryptocurrency,” reads the blog post.

Most notably, the team informed that the first group of Pi Adds that operated in the pilot has now started to generate and receive ad revenue. Nevertheless, the ‘premise of selection is to be listed in the Mainnet Ecosystem Interface and compliant with developer ecosystem guidelines.’

The project’s disclaimer warned that simply applying does not guarantee the app in question will be included in the Pi Ad Network, as all requirements of the Mainneet ecosystem listing must be met. More on those – here.

PI price recovery

Following an extended turbulent and painful period for the protocol’s native token, in which its price tumled by over 80% within a month or so to an all-time low of $0.4, the asset has began an impressive recovery that rages on even today.

It marked double-digit price increases for a few consecutive days, which could be attributed to positive developments, such as the ones mentioned above, or the overall market resurgence. However, PI is up by 2-3% today as well, even though most alts and BTC have retraced slightly.

As a result of the bullish performance in the past week, PI has almost doubled its value since the ATL and now sits above $0.75. Its market cap has pushed the token within the top 30 alts by that metric.