PI crashed below $0.06 for the first time ever.

Pi Network’s highly anticipated Ecosystem Summit begins later today (November 17) and could feature important upgrades for the project.

Despite the excitement surrounding the event, PI’s price has collapsed to a new all-time low, and some analysts expect further short-term losses.

All Eyes on the Summit

The team behind Pi Network confirmed on X that its online Ecosystem Summit will kick off today and continue through November 19, as originally planned.

“Three days of developer platform announcements, technical demonstrations, developer conversations, and app showcases, featuring new opportunities to build on Pi,” the disclosure reads.

The first day will focus on developer tools, ecosystem initiatives, and project showcases; November 18 will be dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI), while the last day will highlight a Hackathon with a 200,000 USDT prize pool. Pi Network also revealed that the event will be broadcast on YouTube Premiere.

PI Price Decline

Even amid heightened anticipation for the event, PI sank to an all-time low. Several hours ago, its price tumbled below $0.06 for the first time ever and currently trades around $0.059 (per CoinMarketCap). This translates into a 15% weekly drop and a staggering 98% crash from the historic peak of approximately $3 seen at the start of 2025.

Following the latest price action, PI’s market capitalization plunged to around $680 million, making it the 86th-largest cryptocurrency and putting it behind altcoins like Algorand (ALGO), Kaspa (KAS), Render (RENDER), and others.

What’s Next?

According to some market observers, the downtrend is far from being over. X user Crypto With Gopal claimed that PI has been printing a bearish triangle breakdown, adding that it has been losing support after consolidating inside a long-term descending triangle.

“Sellers remain in control, with price slipping below the lower trendline around $0.065-$0.070. Further downside pressure is building, while reclaiming the broken support is key for bulls to regain momentum,” he concluded.

On the other hand, PI’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a recovery could be on the way. The indicator’s ratio plunged below 30, meaning the asset has entered oversold territory and might be gearing up for a rebound. Conversely, readings above 70 are typically viewed as warnings of an impending correction.